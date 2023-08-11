Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders

Baldur’s Gate brims with secrets, mysteries, and, apparently, murder plots. Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a thorough combat system, but the battlefield is just one of the challenges to conquer. Upon entering the Open Hand Temple in the city, sister Yannis asks that we grab a magnifying glass and closely inspect the case of Father Lorgan’s death. Inspector Valeria, the flying hollyphant, has missed some clues to solve the Open Hand Temple murder, and it’s up to you to find them.

All Clues & Evidence to Solve the Open Hand Temple Murder in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first piece of evidence is inside the Open Hand Temple. After speaking with Sister Yannis, head to the room on the left to enter the temple’s chambers. Once there, speak with Sister Rose to earn her testimony.

Since the corpse of Father Lorgan is still there, why not use a Speak with the Dead spell or scroll to learn more from the man himself? During my questioning, he revealed that a dwarf clad in red killed Father Lorgan and Brilgor. To find out more about this killer, let’s head to the murder scene.

BG3: How to Find the Crime Scene in Open Hand Temple Murder

Screenshot by Gamepur

The murder took place in the Open Hand Temple Crypt. To find the temple crypt and the murder scene, head to the Open Hand Temple kitchen and look for a wooden hatch. This hatch leads to the crypt, which hides just one more secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the altar room and interact with the two Heraldic Signs metal plates on each side. Press the two buttons to reveal a secret cave. Head into the cave, defeat the enemies, and loot every corpse to find the Key with the Flower Motif. Then, inspect the hole nearby to find the murder weapon: the Stillmaker.

The missing thread is finding the lock where the Flower Motif Key fits.

BG3: Where to Find the Lock that Fits the Flower Key Location

The lock that fits the Flower Key is past the gates, so progress through the story to unlock that area. Once in this area, follow these steps: