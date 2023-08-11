Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Save Grand Duke Ravengard in BG3 – Wyll’s Father

Grand Duke Ravengard, Wyll’s father, is a central character in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll first hear about him shortly after your crash on the Sword Coast, where you learn he’s been taken to Moonrise Tower. After that, he’ll be taken by the cults of the Absolute and becomes a pawn in their scheme to take over Baldur’s Gate.

Should you remove Wyll from his pact, Mizora will tell Wyll and your party where to find Grand Duke Ravengard. He’s being held by Gortash in his private prison, and you’ll need to make your way there to save him. Here’s what you need to know about how to save Grand Duke Ravengard in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Gortash’s Prison to Save Grand Duke Ravengard in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can only go after Wyll’s father, Grand Duke Ravengard, after not breaking his pact. Once you’ve done this, Mizora will tell you where to find him: Iron Throne, a prison that Gortash has created to hold his greatest enemies. Several Baldur’s Gate 3 quests are tied to this location, such as the Save the Gondians and Avenge the Drowned. You would grab these quests before proceeding and ensure you have them before attempting to entire Iron Throne.

The entrance to the prison is in the Lower Cities of Baldur’s Gate. It will be on the map’s east side, inside the shipping house, across from the harbor. When you enter this location, take out the worgs, and look for a basement door on the west side of the building where you can sneak inside. From there, you’ll meet Redhammer, who’s been taking Gortash’s enemies to the prison, and you can persuade him to take you down there. You should make a save in your Baldur’s Gate 3 game before going forward.

When you arrive at Iron Throne, Gortash will welcome you, but he blows up the prison before you proceed. You have a handful of turns to gather all the prisons, including Wyll’s father, from the cells and back to the submarine. How you go about this will vary based on your Baldur’s Gate 3 group. Regardless of your choice, I feel it’s best to have a handful of characters who can teleport and have access to Speed Potions to give them two Actions each turn, giving them access to multiple Dashes to reach all of the doors.

After the end of this mission, Wyll’s father will appear in your camp. You can speak with him, revealing why Wyll originally signed his soul over to Mizora and explaining everything that’s happened since then. The Grand Duke will be overwhelmed by the story and provide you with an essential piece of the Baldur’s Gate 3 plot: where to find Wyrmway and how to awaken Ansur, the bronze dragon.

Once you’ve spoken with Wyll’s father, this quest is complete, but another awaits Wyll and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party to learn about the city’s secrets before the Absolutes take over in your campaign.