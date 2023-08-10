Baldurs’s Gate 3: Should You Break Wyll’s Pact or Save His Father?

Wyll has been stuck in his contract with Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3. She has been holding his deal throughout the entire game and is the one who gives him access to a variety of Warlock powers. Eventually, she does give him a choice to break the contract with her, but at a price.

The price is that Wyll has to pick between breaking the contract or saving his father. You can keep Wyll in the contract instead and save his father. The choice is yours, and the deal does seal Wyll’s fate for the future. Should you break Wyll’s pact, or should you save his father in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When Wyll Breaks his Pact in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party can make is to break Wyll’s contract. Upon doing so, with two devils there to witness the event, Wyll’s contract to Mizora will no longer be valid, he will no longer be damned to the hells by Mizora, and he won’t be serving her as a devil in a future life.

However, your character can ask what happens to Wyll’s powers. She confirms that he can continue to use his Warlock powers until the end of the game. Once the Absolute has been dealt with and is no longer an issue, Wyll will lose his powers, but he will be free.

The downside to all of this is that Wyll will remorse the loss of his father. He is now damned to die at some point in the campaign, and it is believed that he would be a critical factor in potentially building the city by the end of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s campaign.

What Happens If You Save Wyll’s Father and Not Break His Pact in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative is that Wyll condemns himself to save his father. He signs the contract for Mizora and decides that it is better to remain in his pact. This will bind Wyll’s soul to Mizora, forcing him to serve her after the Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, but he would have saved his father from death, potentially ensuring a key asset of Baldur’s Gate remains alive in the future.

Nothing immediately changes after making this decision. Wyll will continue to have his powers, but he’ll also know where Gortash is holding his father. He now can go after and save him, ensuring that his father does not die before the mission to defeat the Absolutes and the Elderbrain has been completed.

However, should you and Wyll save his father from Gortash’s prison, Wyll’s father shares a secret with your party: a wyrm is beneath Baldur’s Gate. A bronze dragon protects the city, and a hero can call upon it to save it. You and Wyll set out and use it to aid Baldur’s Gate against the impending threat if you seek it out.

Is It Better For Wyll to Break His Pact or Save His Father in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Between the two options, as painful as it was for me to make, condemning Wyll’s fate to Mizora seems like the better call. Without saving Wyll’s father, you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party won’t learn about the bronze dragon underneath Baldur’s Gate or how to summon it. Wyll’s father is critical in this decision, and choosing to save him brings it about.

Nothing happens When you decide to break Wyll’s pact, from what I can tell from my playthrough. Wyll’s father dies, and nothing positive comes of it outside of Wyll regaining his soul. However, Wyll is, first and foremost, a protector of the city. He initially gave up his soul to protect against Tiamat and repeated this choice to ensure Baldur’s Gate could remain in place, his first and highest priority. Respecting it and saving his father in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough feels like the best option, but the choice is ultimately up to you.