Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Speak to Animals In BG3

Many animals hang around in the overworld of Baldur’s Gate 3, and they’re not just for decoration. It’s possible to talk to nearly every animal in the game, and they can tell you secret information or just let you know how delicious their current meal is.

Larian Studios put a staggering amount of work into Baldur’s Gate 3’s dialogue options. Not only can you talk to most of the animals, but also the spirits of the deceased, as you can cast the Speak With Dead to have a gab with the corpses you find dotted around the landscape – and that doesn’t include the countless hours of dialogue you can squeeze out of the regular NPCs in the world.

How To Talk To Animals In Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Via Larian Studios

The Speak With Animals spell is the main way to communicate with animals in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are several ways you can acquire this spell, as Speak With Animals appears on the Bard, Barbarian (Wildheart), Cleric (Nature Domain), Druid, Paladin (Oath of Nature), and Ranger lists. The Warlock can take the Beast Speech Invocation at level 2, allowing them to cast Speak With Animals at will. This means you can use Wyll as your dedicated beast gabber if you need one.

If you choose to play a Forest Gnome in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can cast Speak With Animals once per Long Rest. A better way to communicate with animals is through magic items, as you can find or purchase Potions of Animal Speaking around the game world. You can also find the Beastmaster’s Chain in the Worg Pens in the Shattered Sancum, which also lets you cast Speak With Animals.

There are many ways to communicate with animals in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is likely because Larian Studios didn’t want all of their hard work to go to waste. The company poured many hours into letting you talk to the cats and dogs of the Forgotten Realms, and they made sure you could do it from the early hours of the game.