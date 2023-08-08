Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Give Zarys the Caravan Strongbox or Open It in BG3?

While progressing through Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll likely start the Missing Shipment quest on Risen Road. How you acquire the quest could occur in several ways, such as finding the gnolls attempting to fight the Zhentarim men defending a Caravan Strongbox, or exploring the Zhentarim Hideout, and speaking with Zarys.

Either way, you’ll have to make a choice about what to do with the Caravan Strongbox, and there are a handful of options available to you. If you decide to open it, the Strongbox contains a particular item, which you might not want. Here’s what you need to know about if you should give Zarys the Caravan Strongbox or you should open it in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Happens if You Give Zarys the Caravan Strongbox in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The straightforward decision is to give Zarys the Caravan Strongbox during the Find The Missing Shipment quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll typically speak with Zarys if you sneak into the Zhentarim Hideout before searching for the shipment.

When you return to Zarys, you can tell her that you found her people. She’ll compensate you for the task, and you can continue your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough but expect to hear about the contents of the Strongbox sometime in the future of your game.

You can also choose to take it from the guards protecting it, using Persuasion to tell them you’re going to sell it in Baldur’s Gate. If you do this, grab the Caravan Strongbox and bring it with you to Baldur’s Gate without opening it throughout the rest of your playthrough. There will be a fence in the city who will choose to buy it from you for a good amount of money.

What Happens if You Open the Cavaran Strongbox in Find The Missing Shipment in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you choose to open the Caravan Strongbox rather than give it to Zarys, the contents of it are yours. You and your Baldur’s Gate 3 team will need to convince the guards protecting it to give it to you or take it by force. The choice is yours, and then you will need a character with a high Sleight of Hand Skill Check to open it and acquire the contents. Inside, you’ll find an Iron Flask.

What Does the Iron Flask Do in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The big question when you open up the Caravan Strongbox is what it is you can do with the Iron Flask. Unfortunately, in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s a deadly weapon that, if you choose to use, it will summon a Spectator, also known as a Beholder. You and your party will have to fight against it. However, you can also use the item in battle, and wield it against your enemies if you want a random event to happen, and provide a worthwhile distraction for your team.