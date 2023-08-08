Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Revive Mayrina’s Husband & Give Her The Wand?

Mayrina is a woman you can save from Auntie Ethel in Baldur’s Gate 3. Ethel is a hag who makes poor, magical deals with people and feeds off of their torment for her own delight. After you beat Ethel, you’ll save Mayrina. However, Mayrina did not want to be saved. She was trying to revive her husband.

While exploring Ethel’s cave after beating her, you can find a wand with Mayrina husband’s name on it, Conner. You can then find Mayrina crying outside of Ehtel’s hut with her dead husband. You’ll have the choice to revive Mayrina’s husband, or if you let her continue crying. Should you revive Mayrina’s husband Conner and give her the wand in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When You Revive Mayrina’s Husband in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the wand to revive Mayrina’s husband in the Acrid Workshop in Baldur’s Gate 3. The item will say Bitter Divorce. This is a part of the Save Mayrina quest and will end when you make the final decision of how to handle her husband. You need to do this after beating Auntie Ethel.

After you have it, return outside Ethel’s house, and make your way to the fairy circle on the right side of the workshop. You’ll appear next to Mayrina, and you can immediately tell her about the wand you found with her husband’s name on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After telling Mayrina about the wand there will be the choice to revive her husband or break the wand in two. For this decision, I decided to use the wand, and my Baldur’s Gate 3 party watched as I reunited Mayrina with her still undead husband.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you use the wand on Conner, he comes back to life, but not in the way that Mayrina wanted. He’s an undead creature in Baldur’s Gate 3, and he’s bound to obey the person who has the wand. After reviving him, you can choose to kill the abomination, or you can use it himself. However, Mayrina will want to keep him, and she’ll swear that she’ll find a cure for Conner in Baldur’s Gate.

Related: Best Cleric Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3 – All BG3 Cleric Subclasses, Ranked

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, this means you’ll need to find out what happens when you reach Baldur’s Gate to see if Mayrina can find a cure for her husband, or if he’s going to end up this way forever. This will occur later in the campaign, but the alternative of not reviving her husband prevents her from being mad at you.

What Happens When You Don’t Revive Mayrina’s Husband in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative choice is for you not to revive Mayrina’s husband. The way I did it was I showed Mayrina that I had the wand, and then I broke it in front of her. It was the quickest way to complete the Baldur’s Gate 3 quest and get experience for it. The outcome is Mayrina runs away, likely back to Baldur’s Gate to take care of her child. This is the crueler method to complete the quest, but because she doesn’t have a zombie with her attached to a wand, it could be for the best.