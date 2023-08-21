Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Help the Hag Survivors in BG3

There are dozens of deadly monsters and creatures lurking in Baldur’s Gate 3. Thankfully, helpful adventurers have saved countless people from, but those survivors still have to go through a lot. While exploring Baldur’s Gate, there’s a poster you can find that talks about Hag Survivors who have met up, and are trying to live a normal life.

You can find the Hag Survivor’s poster at the front of Basilisk Gate in the Lower Cities. After reading it, you can meet up with these Survivors, and see if they need further assistance. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Help the Hag Survivors in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Barren’s Coop in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The poster in Baldur’s Gate about the Hag Survivors talks about a Coop they’re all living in. You can find it while exploring the Lower Cities in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you can find it close to the Felogyr’s Fireworks building, which is also close to Sorcerous Sundries. However, when you arrive, the building will be locked. You’ll need to use a Lockpicking Kit to get inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Immediately when you arrive inside, your Baldur’s Gate 3 group will likely all roll Perception checks, and they’ll notice a letter to the right of the entrance. When reading it, you’ll discover that everyone on the premise has been evicted, to the variety of wild events that have taken place on the property. You can do a bit more snooping around by checking out the table to the left of the entrance, and there’s a second letter that talks about the next location the group can choose to live at Old Garlow’s Place.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to Find Old Garlow’s Place in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location in the letter will be to the east of you, to the southeast of Sorcerous Sundries. When you arrive, similar to the previous house, the door will be locked, and you’ll need someone in your Baldur’s Gate 3 group to pick open the lock with a Sleight of Hand check to get inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the house, there’s a small meeting at the center with several survivors of the hag, and Adrielle is protecting them. I picked my character to introduce themselves to the group and assure them I would not harm them. Unfortunately, Adrielle, the Cleric, and the group attempted to attack my Baldur’s Gate 3 party, and we had to roll a Persuasion check to convince them we were not there to harm anyone. Unfortunately, we failed and got into combat with them. However, after attacking Jatlo, he turned out to be a Red Cap, and we had to fight against him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speaking With Mayrina in Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Get Hag’s Bane

After dispatching the disguised Red Cap, Jatlo, the sheep on the second floor, turns back into Mayrina, the original victim of Auntie Ethel in Act 1. Speak with her, and she’ll share that she’s joined this group to help hunt down a Hag who is in the city. She enlists your help to go after Auntie Ethel if you have not already and wishes you to assist them in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a bonus, Mayrina has been doing her homework on how to deal with Hags, and there’s a safe you can loot to acquire several useful weapons to fight against Ethel, notably a recipe called Hag’s Bane, which is what you’ll need to use against Auntie Ethel in your next encounter. You can find the entrance to Mayrina’s reward next to the stairs inside the house.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to make sure that someone in your Baldur’s Gate 3 group reads the book “The Hag’s Bane” to unlock the Hag’s Bane recipe. You can now use it any time during your playthrough, and you’re going to need it in your future fight against Auntie Ethel in Baldur’s Gate 3