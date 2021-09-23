Battlefield Mobile alpha (early access) APK download link

The Battlefield Mobile alpha testing phase has started in some countries around the world for Android and iOS devices. Players in those locations can head to their respective app stores and pick the game up and start testing out all of the new content in the alpha. However, if you aren’t able to see the game in your region’s store just yet, you can also download the APK file on Android.

Below, we’ll walk you through the steps it takes to download the APK and get it running. Plus, we’ll provide you with a link to the file so that you can get started with the alpha right away.

Battlefield Mobile alpha (early access) APK download

Screenshot via Gampur

The Battlefield Mobile alpha file is about 95 MB, so make sure you have enough space on your device before starting the installation process.

Download the APK file of the Battlefield Mobile alpha from the link listed above. Locate the file on your device in the downloads folder. Open the APK file and hit the Install button. The app will install automatically. Open the Battlefield Mobile app and you’ll be ready to get started.

And that should have you covered. Now, it’s time to get onto the battlefield and start testing the game out.