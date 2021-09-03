Battlefield Mobile details leak on Play Store ahead of official reveal

A Battlefield Moblie listing on the Google Play Store has revealed plenty of details about the upcoming title ahead of its official reveal, which was planned for later today. The leaked details include some weapons, maps, and general details about the game.

As you might expect, it wouldn’t be a Battlefield title without vehicles, and both tanks and ATVs are confirmed to be in the game. The series’ traditional classes are also present, and players will get to choose to play as a Medic, Support, Recon, or Assault player, and each one will have customizable loadouts.

Battlefield Mobile listing spotted on the Google Play Store.



"Rally your squad and lead the charge! The Battlefield franchise has arrived on mobile."



Info and screenshots below: pic.twitter.com/fsbAOPlwAM — Okami Games (@Okami13_) September 3, 2021

The game description also promises some form of destruction in the game, stating “you’ll experience the same wild situations and explosive spectacles Battlefield is famous for,” and goes on to mention that it includes “outrunning a collapsing tower on your ATV”. The tower collapse could be a callback to a famous moment from the series where the massive broadcast tower on the Caspian Border map would collapse at the end of each round in Battlefield 3.

Some of the screenshots also include a background that is clearly the Grand Bazaar map, also from Battlefield 3. As such, it seems that the maps in the game might be brought in from other titles rather than freshly made just for Battlefield Mobile.

EA is expected to reveal the game later today, and we expect to get a release date at the time, as unfortunately, none was included in the leaked information. It is likely that the game will launch in 2022, as EA may not want to distract from the launch of Battlefield 2042 later this year.