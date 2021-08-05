Beginner tips and tricks for Toodee and Topdee

Toodee and Topdee is a puzzle platformer with a new twist you won’t have seen before. The main characters must be controlled across two different dimensions for each puzzle to be solved. This can be tricky to master when you first start the game, which is why we’ve put together this list of tips and tricks to help you along the way.

Don’t drop all the boxes as Topdee

Screenshot by Gamepur

While moving boxes around as Topdee, it’s all too easy to drop them all into the holes around each level. So as you work out the solution to each puzzle, keep at least one box in reserve to have it if you need to get Topdee across a gap after helping Toodee. Otherwise, you’ll have to restart the level.

Check both perspectives

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sometimes a level might seem impossible because you always start as Toodee, and more often than not, you’ll be gathering all keys as this character. However, it’s important not to forget about Topdee because sometimes they can reach keys that Toodee can’t. Be sure to check every perspective as both characters before deciding a level is too difficult.

Experimentation is key

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you work through each level and world in Toodee and Topdee, you discover new objects and enemies to interact with. Experiment with all of these to help yourself find innovative solutions to challenging puzzles. Every level is meant to be solved, so if you can’t see the solution right away, try moving things around and see what happens.

Weights drop for Toodee but not for Topdee

Screenshot by Gamepur

Weights are a type of block that will fall to the ground while you’re playing as Toodee. However, you can pause this fall by switching to Topdee since gravity is different in its dimension. Remember this when tackling puzzles that use these blocks because you can manipulate them in new ways by messing around with their position as they fall.

Timing is everything

Screenshot by Gamepur

In many puzzles in this game, you’ll encounter levels requiring Toodee to be mid-jump at the portal before Topdee can get close to it. In these, timing is essential because you need to time Toodee’s jump just right so they’re close to the portal whilst ensuring that Topdee can get to the portal once you switch to them. These levels will take a few attempts, but they’re worth it for the payoff when you figure them out.