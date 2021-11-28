Beidou Hangoutall endings guide – When the Crux Shines Bright – Genshin Impact

Along with Eula and Albedo banner reruns, patch 2.3 update has introduced the Beidou Hangout event. The Queen of the Crux Fleet, who initially takes you to Inazuma, is back again to spend quality time. As with any Hangout event, your decisions will change the endings, and below is a list of all the possible outcomes.

Photography Class For Two

A special Guest: “Why would I? I’m actually quite interested in the life of a sailor.”

Sailor Training: “The Shield of the Crux.”

A Little Test: “Underestimating danger,” “To mark distances,” and “The presence of dark clouds and strong winds in opposite directions, plus white vortices in the clouds.” (answers to the quiz, you need to get atleast two right)

Photography Crew: “I’ve heard there’s a fishing village near Wangshu Inn.” (pick Beidou as your model)

Smattering of Memories: “However you prefer” or “Perhaps you can strike an epic pose.”

Flirtatious

Just make the same choices as the prior ending except for the end.

A special Guest: “Why would I? I’m actually quite interested in the life of a sailor.”

Sailor Training: “The Shield of the Crux.”

A Little Test: “Underestimating danger,” “To mark distances,” and “The presence of dark clouds and strong winds in opposite directions, plus white vortices in the clouds.” (answers to the quiz, you need to get atleast two right)

Photography Crew: “I’ve heard there’s a fishing village near Wangshu Inn.” (pick Beidou as your model)

Smattering of Memories: “Maybe go for something a little…flirtatious?”

Once Everything Is Over

To get this ending make the same choices as the first ending, except fail Beidou’s quiz.

A special Guest: “Why would I? I’m actually quite interested in the life of a sailor.”

Sailor Training: “The Shield of the Crux.”

A Little Test: “Underestimating danger,” “To mark distances,” and “The presence of dark clouds and strong winds in opposite directions, plus white vortices in the clouds.” (these are the correct answers, do not pick these)

Sakura Blooms Upon Guili Fell

A special Guest: “Why would I? I’m actually quite interested in the life of a sailor.”

Private Chat: “I think it’s Guili Village, just very badly drawn.”

Between Us

A special Guest: “Why would I? I’m actually quite interested in the life of a sailor.”

Private Chat: “I think it’s Qingce Village, just very badly drawn.”

Remember that you need to complete Chapter 2, Act 3, “Omnipresence Over Mortals” Archon Quest, to access Beidou’s Hangout event. Furthermore, players below the Adventure Rank of 30 won’t be able to see the quest.