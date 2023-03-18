The best 4K TVs for gaming

The current generation of video games is highly demandable in terms of graphics and in order to experience these at their best, you will need to have a superb display. 4K TVs have been the craze in recent years, particularly in the console arena. These 4K TVs are built with the latest tech that offers gamers a smooth and rich experience while playing the best video games, while even outperforming some gaming monitors. So, we take a look at the 4K TVs that are the best for the ultimate gaming experience.

Hisense ULED U7G

Image via Hisense

Hisense might not be the first brand that comes to mind when it comes to picking 4K TVs for gaming, but its U7G 4K TV is here to change that. This TV is built for gaming as it can run games at 4K 120 Hz, providing a smooth and beautiful experience. It also has a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which is immensely useful with the current-gen consoles and PCs. The Game Mode present with it will also provide players with an edge in performance and reduce input lag, particularly with HDR enabled.

LG OLED Evo C2

Image via LG

LG has been putting out amazing models in its 4K TV series, and the C2 OLED might be the perfect one for the best gaming experience. With the presence of VRR and ALLM as well as AMD Freesync, the C2 will give you a visually pleasing experience on PC and consoles with buttery smooth 4K 120 Hz gameplay. There’s also a Game Optimizer mode that has various adjustment options including the black levels. The black level adjustments are truly the standout with the C2 OLED as they make every game visually amazing, particularly in the dark and shady areas.

Samsung QN95B Neo QLED

Image via Samsung

The 65” QN95B Neo QLED by Samsung is one of the best 4K TVs you can get at the moment thanks to its vivid display. It’s a great TV for gaming as its vibrant colors are a standout in 4K 120 Hz. Not only that, it can support up to 144Hz in PCs as well thanks to its Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, which makes the game worlds look more stunning than they already are. The TV also has VRR and Nvidia GSync with its Game Mode to further make the gaming experience much more compelling.

Samsung S95B OLED

Image via Samsung

Another amazing 65” 4K TV by Samsung is the S95B OLED and like the QN95B, it has vibrant colors, perfect for gaming. The OLED tech brings out the rich contrast and perfect blacks levels like in the LG C2 while also providing 4K 120Hz gameplay in the current-gen consoles. In addition to that, it also has common 4K TV features including VRR, ALLM, and AMD Freesync Premium, all for the most amazing time playing the best titles.

Sony A80K OLED

Image via Sony

Sony is a titan of the technology industry and it can be easily seen with its 4K TV series, of which the A80K OLED is a standout performer. The A80K OLED provides a vibrant 4K 120Hz display with VRR and ALLM, particularly with the PlayStation 5, of course. The Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto genre Picture Mode which takes full advantage of the TV’s capabilities are specifically used for the PS5 as well. Exclusive games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok is a treat to play on this TV.

Sony XR X90K LED

Image via Sony

Another Sony TV that makes the PlayStation 5 shine is the X90K. Like the A80K, it provides vibrant colors and deep contrast to make the game stand out in 4K 120 Hz as well as the Auto HDR Tone Mapping Mode and Auto Genre Picture Mode for the PS5. The key difference is that it has an LED display instead of an OLED one. But, that doesn’t take away the crisp and clear image details it provides to make every game world a breathtaking experience. Additionally, with the presence of crucial features like VRR and ALLM, games like Gran Turismo 7 are a particular standout with this 4K TV.

TCL 6-Series LED Roku

Image via TCL

TCL has been hitting out of the park with its superb 4K TV lines with the 55 to 85 inches 6-series LED Roku being a prime example. Boasting absolutely gorgeous colors and great contrast in 4K 120 Hz, it’s a definite superstar in the market. It automatically detects your gaming console and switches to the best settings via its Auto Game Mode. Moreover, it also has Game Studio Pro which includes important gameplay-enhancing features like VRR, ALLM, and AMD Freesync Pro.