World of Warcraft Classic is the original version of the popular MMO, World of Warcraft. Here, you’ll play the game that released back in 2004, which means not everything is as optimized or easier to deal with it like it is on the current game. There are few quality of life changes that you can make to ensure your time playing the game is much easier, and we’ve detailed out some of the best add-ons you can include to World of Warcraft Classic to make your time playing it much more enjoyable.

The best add-ons for World of Warcarft Classic

Advanced Interface Options

You can play around with the user interface a lot more with the Advanced Interface Options add-on. This way, you can freely modify the size of texts, the colors, and the location of where particular buffs and debuff notifications appear. There are a lot of small details you can add to your screen, making it a lot easier to keep track of dungeon and raiding information.

Atlas Loot Classic

Loot is the name of the game in World of Warcraft. The Atlas Loot Classic add-on shares with you the detailed loot table of any boss or enemy you’re fighting in the World of Warcraft Classic. It’s a good way to figure out what bosses you want to farm, and it also shares the odds of having that item drop for your party so you can fight over it.

Deadly Boss Mods

The Deadly Boss mod makes it much easier to keep track of what’s happening in a raid or a dungeon. It’s a mod that distinctly breaks down each section of whatever content you’re trying to work your way through, giving you ample assistance if you’re not quite sure how everything works. Once you’ve gone through a location enough times, it should become pretty simple to figure out, and you might eventually get rid of the mod because you know it like the back of your hand.

DejaDebuff Tracker

The DejaDebuff Tracker add-on creates a moveable tooltip that shows all of the current buffs and debuffs happening to your character. You’ll be able to properly manage them by placing them in certain locations on your screen. It’s a popular choice that has been updated for Burning Crusader.

HandyNotes

There are not too many small icons on your world map, and mini-map, that detail certain locations, such as boats, zeppelins, and trams. Rather than looking them up, or memorizing them, the HandyNotes add-on places them on your map so you can see their exact locations at a glance.

Pawn

If you’re looking to create a specific character, you’ll be hunting certain pieces of gear to properly build yourself into an optimized tank, damage dealer, or a heal. The Pawn mod makes it easier to pick between several equipment pieces, making sure you pick the best option for your character. It’s a much more efficient way to make sure you’re grabbing the correct items, and you steadily become better for it.

Questie

When you’re trying to learn the location of specific items for a quest, it can be hard and time-consuming to find them in-game or online. The Questie mod is something that can cut your time in half by directly telling you where you need to go to find specific items. The one thing bad about this mod is that it is being updated nearly every day, so there’s a chance you might run into some problems. Regardless, it should make questing and finding certain items in World of Warcraft Classic much easier.

Taxi Timer

The wait times for traveling using a flying mount never get old. Some locations can take several minutes before you reach your destination. If you’d like to know the exact time until you reach a certain place, you can download the InFlight Taxi Timer, which details how long the overall flight is and how far along you are. You can clearly see when you have to wait two more minutes, giving you plenty of time to step away and deal with other business.

Vendor Prices

How much is an item worth to the junk vendors? With the Vendor Prices mod, you can hover over any equipment or junk item in your bags to figure out how much it’s worth. It’s a much quicker method to inform you of the best items to remove from your inventory and what you should keep.

Weak Auras 2

The buff and debuff icons in World of Warcraft Classic be a little vague and don’t give you the full picture. To make your life easier, the Weak Auras 2 mod comes with customized animations for any buff you give other players or any receive, and the same goes for debuffs that an enemy hits you with. All of these can be customized to your preferred choice.