Top 10 Best Anime Video Games: One Piece, Dragon Ball, MHA, & More

Anime is flashy if anything at all. Video games are a perfect medium for them to come through with, sporting all the glamor of 3D models without losing the style that makes anime entrancing to watch.

There are plenty of video games out there that represent different anime series, most of them faithful to the original pieces. It’s hard to believe that ideas that only start as drawings on a page can lead to complexly built and intricately made games, but there are tons of testament to that kind of pipeline. If you’re currently into a few mainstream anime, we have a few games that may pique your interest below.

10. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Digimon is a mixed bag for the most part, but Cyber Sleuth is different. With over 80 new Digimon added to the mix and improved quality-of-life fixtures added to the game, this Digimon title is smooth and as easy to swallow as ever. Digimon Story games have a fantastic reputation for being the best of the series, being one of the only series’ out there to give Pokemon a real competitor. While it may not actually win out against Pokemon, it’s a pleasant gaming experience for anyone who’s into monster-collecting games like it.

9. My Hero One’s Justice 2

If you’ve always wanted to pit My Hero Academia characters against each other in a fighting arena, now you can. My Hero One’s Justice 2 is a sequel to the first game with the same name, and despite the 2 that’s there, don’t be intimidated and think you need to play one before the other. Aside from the OVA-like stories in the games, they can be played in any kind of order since it’s simple, fighting fun. There’s relatively little to do other than fight as your favorite character, but the second game has more character options to fight with than the first, making it the best pick.

8. My Hero Ultra Rumble

If you like My Hero Academia but need a bit more community to go with your game, My Hero Ultra Rumble is an excellent choice. The battle royale style of gaming is an immensely populated genre; some would even go as far as to say it’s a tad oversaturated. However, this take on the battle royale formula really puts you in the characters’ shoes, with moves that they each learn and grow with from the series. With unique voice lines between each character and locations from the series and an ever-expanding roster, the game feels like a battle royale placed right in the superhero anime.

7. Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness

If you enjoyed the cerebral dismal story that was the Psycho-Pass series, there’s much more dreary, human-rights-questioning fiction to be had. Like the series, this visual novel game has a strong narrative that focuses on people’s lives in a hyper-futuristic Tokyo, where the population is monitored within the Pycho-Pass system. Compared to a great many other games on this list, Mandatory Happiness is a relatively relaxing experience if you find anything from Psycho-Pass even remotely relaxing. The visual novel gives off the same mood and feel of the original series, giving you a choice between an Investigator and an Enforcer for the main story.

6. Dragon Ball: Kakarot

If you want your DBZ fix, this game is a great open-world experience for just that kind of itch. The game centers around the DBZ section of the anime, featuring the same open areas and fighting arenas that you know from the original series. This game centers on the DBZ feel instead of expanding into the further reaches of the series like other Dragon Ball titles, making it a fresh experience for those who were enthralled by the Dragon Ball Z story arc. It’s a must-try, even if that part wasn’t your favorite bit from the series. And if it was, then it’s practically required reading.

5. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

For a game as upbeat as the series itself, consider One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. This entertaining action game is actually a really robust placeholder for a good portion of the manga’s actual story. While it isn’t all-encompassing by any means, it’s still a worthwhile nod to what’s going on in the One Piece world, with enough connection to the actual series to give fans a good time as they play. Being the fourth attempt in the series, this one is far more polished, with a combat system that’s seen love and care over the years.

4. Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

If you’ve ever wanted to zip around on wires like the Scout Regiment, you can in Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle. The original Attack on Titan game introduced the mechanics required to get the ball rolling, the second perfecting these mechanics to make the gameplay truly polished. If you’ve been following the series, you’ll notice that the game more or less follows the story of the show, with your original character working alongside it with their own story to tell. The character customization on this game is quite unique, giving an impact that some of these other games simply don’t have. Many good characters are around, like Eren, Mikasa, and Armin. The mobility and combat is top-notch in this rendition, making it the prime AOT game to own on PC.

3. Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road To Boruto

If you’re a fan of Naruto, this fighting game is based on the Naruto Shippuden anime. Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto is based on both the original series and the Next Generations anime. For show fans, you can use this game to relive the experiences of Naruto Uzumaki all over again. The Free Battle mode allows you to fight in iconic areas, like Hidden Leaf Village, Orochimaru’s hideout, and Hidden Rain Village.

2. Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinkkami Chronicles

Demon Slayer Himetsu No Yaiba: The Hinkkami Chronicles is an RPG game where you take the role of Tanjiro Kamado, experiencing their side of the story as you progress through the main plot throughout Demon Slayer. And while the RPG mode can be pretty fun, there’s also a vs. mode you can take advantage of to have some cool PVP matches with friends. The fighting mechanics are a lot of fun to use, with each character having their breathing forms faithfully translated over to the game’s format.

1. Dragon Ball Fighter Z

For one of the best DBZ fighting games out there, we heartily recommend Dragon Ball Fighter Z. It takes top spot as a DBZ 2D fighting game quite easily, with astounding visual and special effects that are enamoring to look at, even if you’re not a player. Don’t let the 2D term fool you; when you play Dragon Ball Fighter Z, you pick up a game full of life, care, color, and cool animations in a fully 3D environment. Each character has a completely unique move set, each standing out from each-other in a bold way.