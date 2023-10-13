How to Get & Use All Currencies in My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble is a satisfying battle royale to play, but few have this many currencies to juggle around. The game has a substantial tutorial, so if you haven’t given that a whirl yet, consider trying it out. While it may explain all the mechanics of actually playing the game, not too much goes into the explanation of all the currencies you can amass throughout your play sessions. Below, players can learn what each currency is, so you can acquire it in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Hero Souls

Despite the deep-sounding name, this item is a leftover currency you receive from rolling the gatcha in My Hero Ultra Rumble. When you get Hero Souls, it’s because you’ve rolled the same item twice. A frustrating ordeal, to be sure, but these Hero Souls don’t simply go to waste. You can use them to buy just about anything, from Character Tickets to Gallery Pieces.

Red EP

Red EP, as it is currently called, is an event-exclusive kind of currency. Since there’s only been one event as of writing this article, this is the only name we have for the currency as of now. It may change to other colors as more events arrive.

Red EP is spent as My Hero Ultra Rumble events transpire, making your gameplay sessions during said events quite special. The more you earn, the more you can spend on everything from exclusive skins, to emotes, to Hero Crystals and a numerous amount of other things in the Event Shop.

Gallery Piece

Gallery Pieces come in three different colors, but they’re the same kind of currency. To unlock panels for images in My Hero Ultra Rumble that you can view in the gallery, you’ll need a certain amount of each color. Once you’ve accumulated all the pieces required for a panel, you’ll unlock that part, gradually getting the pieces for more gallery art that you can view while waiting between rounds.

Agency Points

If you’re a part of an Agency in My Hero Ultra Rumble, you can use these Agency Points to improve the yield you get. Different facilities within your Agency of choice can be upgraded, helping you earn more of other currencies as you play. If you’re a part of an Agency, this can be very important, as the yield is already impressive when you play with fellow Agency members. If you haven’t joined an Agency yet, try making one with those you play with online.

Gold

Gold is a standard currency that you can use in the Shop to buy everything from banners to Gallery Pieces of all colors. It’s also the currency in My Hero Ultra Rumble you’ll get the highest amount of, as the game tends to give it out pretty willingly. You can use it in the Standard Shop, but it won’t be much use anywhere else. For cosmetics, this is a great currency to collect and save up.

Hero Crystals

Hero Crystals in My Hero Ultra Rumble are an interesting currency because you can not only spend them but also use them to roll for characters. You can use Hero Crystals to improve your license, buying levels instead of grinding to get them as you play along. They’re pretty useful, being a great currency to have when a banner is up for your favorite character. This is also the only piece of currency you can buy with real money.

Character Tickets

Character Tickets in My Hero Ultra Rumble are items you can buy exclusively with Hero Souls. If you roll poorly enough, you’ll eventually accumulate enough Hero Souls to get a Character Ticket to satiate your need for a guaranteed unlock. Unfortunately, only a few characters are available to unlock with a Character Ticket.

Once you get one, go to the character select screen and over over each character. The ones that say Unlock next to their name will have unlock availability for the Character Ticket. Everyone else, you’ll have to depend on the luck of the draw or your Hero License.

Roll Tickets

These red tickets are what you need to unlock anything. And by anything, we mean everything. Voice lines, characters, outfits, everything, and anything is unlocked and therefore mitigated by these red Roll Tickets. You can use them by going to the Rolls section of the menu, but make sure you save them for the characters you want in My Hero Ultra Rumble before you blow them all in one place.