In Madden 23’s Ultimate Team mode, the performance of your quarterback and running backs will surely be dictated by how well your linemen block incoming tacklers. You’ll likely see this right away, as the linemen it gives you from the start won’t be able to stop a majority of your opponents’ blitzes. Luckily, there’s a wide selection of linemen who can honorably protect the backfield. Here are the best base MUT offensive linemen in Madden 23.

Who are the best base MUT offensive linemen in Madden 23?

The best base MUT linemen you should be going after are Core Elites, a rarity that signifies a highly-rated base player. For offensive blockers, this includes big names like 49er Trent Williams, a left tackle with the highest Run Block rating of all base guards. That said, you don’t want to rule some lineman with lower Overalls. For instance, Joe Thuney may be an 86 Overall, but his 86 Pass Block ensures your quarterback can spend a handful of seconds in the pocket without being sacked.

Overall Name and team Position Strength Pass Block Run Block 88 Trent Williams (49ers) LT 87 83 88 87 Zack Martin (Cowboys) RG 88 85 88 87 Joel Bitonio (Browns) LG 86 85 86 87 Tyron Smith (Cowboys) LT 86 88 86 87 Jordan Mailata (Eagles) LT 88 85 86 86 Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) C 87 84 87 86 Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers) RT 86 86 82 86 Shaq Mason (Buccaneers) RG 88 82 85 86 Brandon Scherff (Jaguars) RG 84 85 86 86 Joe Thuney (Chiefs) LG 84 86 84

Related: Best base MUT wide receivers in Madden 23

One name that must also be on your wishlist is right guard Wyatt Teller. He just barely misses this top 10 list, but carries a staggering 87 Strength and 87 Run Block. Once you have your group of five linemen, you should turn your attention towards upgrading the running back position. With solid blockers, halfbacks like Nick Chubb and Jonathan Taylor will be able to go for big yardage gains, no matter their route.