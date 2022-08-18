Best base MUT running backs in Madden 23

You shouldn’t always be looking to pass the ball — just ask the Seahawks. In Madden 23’s Ultimate Team, there are dozens of solid running backs that can either help you edge break past the goal line or go for big yardage gains at a time. Though, as competitive as the mode is, you’ll want someone who can do a lot of both. We’ll show you the best base running backs in MUT and those who just barely missed the cut.

Who are the best MUT Core Elite running backs in Madden 23?

As shown below, all-around talent Derrick Henry is the absolute greatest Core Elite player you can find in Madden 23 with all of his most crucial ratings being in the 80s. One player that shouldn’t be overlooked here is Christian McCaffery. Despite having a 53 Trucking rating, he does have a Spin Move rating of 85.

Overall Name and Team Speed Carrying Trucking Break Tackle 88 Derrick Henry (Titans) 84 88 88 87 87 Jonathan Taylor (Colts) 85 87 82 86 86 Nick Chubb (Browns) 83 84 86 86 85 Dalvin Cook (Vikings) 84 81 68 84 84 Austin Ekeler (Chargers) 83 84 73 81 84 Christian McCaffrey (Panthers) 83 83 53 80 84 Alvin Kamara (Saints) 83 82 81 83 83 Joe Mixon (Bengals) 82 83 80 82 83 Najee Harris (Steelers) 82 84 83 82 82 Aaron Jones (Packers) 80 80 78 77

If you find these backs are out of your price range, we certainly recommend checking out Ezekiel Elliot and Josh Jacobs. Jacobs can be a slippery ball runner with his 82 Break Tackle, while Elliot’s 80 Trucking is the insurance you’ll need for those 4th and 1’s. Once you’ve locked in on a running back, be sure to pick up at least one of MUT’s best base wide receivers. From Cooper Krupp to brand new Eagle A.J. Brown, these excellent wideouts should help lessen your halfback’s workload.