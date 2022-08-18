Best base MUT wide receivers in Madden 23

Picking a good receiving core is critical to success in Madden 23. Wide receivers are one of the few positions in the game where the style of play matters. Some are speed demons who can outrun anyone, some are proficient route runners who create space with near-perfect cuts, and some are circus performers who can make one-handed catches wherever they want. We’ll show you the top ten wide receivers from the “Core Elite” Madden Ultimate Team set.

Who are the best MUT wide receivers in Madden NFL 23

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (88 OVR) Raiders WR Davante Adams (87 OVR) Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (87 OVR) Bengals WR Ja’marr Chase (86 OVR) Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (86 OVR) Eagles WR A.J Brown (85 OVR) Bills WR Stefon Diggs (85 OVR) Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (85 OVR) Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (85 OVR) 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (85 OVR)

The 11th man on this list is Seahawks WR Tyler Locket, notable because of his 84 speed. And being an 84 OVR, he will be cheaper than everyone on this list.

It’s no surprise Cooper Kupp gets the top spot here, given his playoff and Super Bowl numbers. With 88 Catching and 86 Catch in Traffic, he will catch nearly everything thrown at him. Another standout on this list is number one for Cincinnati, Ja’marr Chase. With 86 speed and 85 Deep Route Running, he is a master at handling passes deep downfield. Every great receiver needs a quarterback, so check out our guide on the best MUT QBs.