11 Best Browser Game Websites That Are Free to Play

We all know that gaming can be an expensive hobby, with the price of consoles and video games themselves. Sometimes, you’re just looking for a fun game that won’t break the bank, and that’s where free browser games come in.

If you grew up on free Flash games like I did, you might well wonder what the landscape of online browser games looks like now, in 2023. Let’s take a look at some of the best places where you can play games online without the download time.

1. Crazy Games

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crazy Games offers a wide variety of browser games you can check out for free. Their library is well organized into different categories from MMOs to casual games to puzzles and more, making it pretty easy to browse through and find something new in a play style you enjoy.

You don’t need an account to play, and the ads on the page don’t really interrupt the gaming experience since they’re banner ads off to the side. From what I’ve seen, this is one of the best offerings when it comes to browser game websites.

Pros Cons + Wide variety of games – Banner ads + Easy-to-browse categories – In-game video ads (skippable) + No account required + Single and multiplayer games

2. AGame

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another site with a wide variety of in-browser and mobile games to play for free is Agame. This website is a bit less aesthetically pleasing and not as easy to browse than Crazy Games, but still offers numerous categories to narrow down what you want to play.

You don’t need an account to play here either, but I found the ad experience a bit more intrusive. Even so, this is a great option for free online gaming and has some different games to check out.

Pros Cons + Wide variety of games – Banner ads + No account required – In-game video ads (not skippable) + Single and multiplayer games -Homepage is a bit cluttered/overwhelming

3. 24/7 Games

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you enjoy classic games like Solitare, Mahjong, and checkers, 24/7 Games is the browser gaming experience for you. This clean website with minimal ads offers a variety of classic games, including holiday-themed ones to make things extra festive.

The browser games have a large interface with small banner ads on each side. I didn’t encounter any video ads while browsing and playing Solitaire until I started a new game, which then spawned a brief ad between games. While the options are relatively limited, the gaming experience is quick and seamless, so it’s a great place to come if you know you just want to play something simple.

Pros Cons + Large gaming window – Limited selection + No account required – No option to save progress/create account + Minimal ads -Occasional in-game video ads

4. Pogo

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking for a browser game website with some familiar household names, Pogo is a great option. You’ll see some familiar brands with Hasbro titles like Scrabble and Monopoly, though there’s a lot less variety overall. If you get decision paralysis with too many options, though, that may well be a pro rather than a con.

This site does include banner and in-game video ads, which you have to click to play. For me, it ran a little slower than some of the other sites here, but once I got into the games they worked smoothly enough for a free online experience.

Pros Cons + Recognizable games – Banner ads + No account required – In-game video ads (not skippable, laggy) + Single and multiplayer games -Smaller selection + Easy to browse categories

5. Cartoon Network HQ

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to return to those nostalgic early internet days where every TV station you loved had a website full of fun browser games, Cartoon Network HQ will deliver. This site hosts a variety of free online games inspired by Cartoon Network shows like Teen Titans, Ben 10, Adventure Time and more.

Given the theme, there’s a surprising amount of variety in terms of game types, from puzzle games to sports and shooters. The website experience is smooth and ad-free, considering the site itself is an ad for the network.

Pros Cons + No ads – Limited to games themed after Cartoon Network + No account required – No multiplayer options + Easy to browse categories -Smaller selection + Clutter-free interface -Unclear if you can save progress

6. NewGrounds

Screenshot by Gamepur

NewGrounds hosts a variety of user-submitted games, art, and more, making it a more community-focused browser game website than others on this list. You can browse other areas of the site, including a community forum, or just focus on playing online games for free.

Because it’s user-generated content, there are many unique games here that you likely won’t find on other, similar sites. If you’re looking to check out fun online games from smaller developers, NewGrounds delivers. There are no ads on the site, persay, but you will occasionally be prompted to create a free account and consider supporting other users on the site.

Pros Cons + No ads – Game quality may vary + Unique games – No multiplayer options + Clutter-free interface

7. Armor Games

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another site with a wide selection of free browser games is Armor Games, where you can choose from a ton of different web games. Developers can submit games to the site, meaning you’ll see a changing catalog to choose from.

In my opinion, the site is a bit cluttered, with numerous tiny game icons on the homepage that make it a bit overwhelming at first. However, you can browse through different categories to suit your tastes, which makes it a little easier to navigate. There are large banner ads in the site background, plus video ads when you play. An account is required to get the full experience, though you can choose to log in as a guest for some basic gaming.

Pros Cons + Large library of unique games – Cluttered interface + Multiplayer & MMO options – In-game video ads -Account required for full experience

8. Play Retro Games

Screenshot by Gamepur

If your desire for retro games is matched by your willingness to tolerate a fairly intrusive ad experience, Play Retro Games has a great library of older Atari and Gameboy games like Pac-Man and Mortal Kombat.

That said, the ad experience is, um… intense. There are video ads that pop up while you’re browsing, banner ads, and in-game video ads. While video ads are skippable, it’s super hard to miss the ads on this site, to the point that it can be hard to focus on the game itself. Still, when that retro gaming urge hits, this is a great library of games, so it makes our list.

Pros Cons + Great library of retro games – So many ads, everywhere, all the time + Browse by console – No multiplayer options

9. Addicting Games

Screenshot by Gamepur

This browser game website lives up to its name, providing some truly Addicting Games in their massive online library. You can browse through a frankly astonishing variety of categories, including “Random” and “Cute” to find the right game for your mood.

Like many free sites, there are a good number of banner ads scattered about, but they’re small and relatively unobtrusive. If you do want to throw in some dollars, there’s an upgraded membership that will remove ads. I will note that the first game I tried to play didn’t work, with a message about needing compatibility updates, and when I clicked on the suggested alternate game, the site froze. Once I got into a game that did function, however, the experience was smooth and, yes, a little bit addictive.

Pros Cons + Tons of fun categories to browse – Not all listed games still supported + No account required to play – Site freezes occasionally

10. Free Online Games

Screenshot by Gamepur

Free Online Games has a relatively straightforward name and delivers on its promise, with an extensive library of free browser games. You can filter them by category, although I would like someone to explain what a “Girl Game” is because that does not feel like a real thing. But I digress.

There are a lot of options here, and your mileage may vary. While the site itself doesn’t require a login to play, some individual games prompt you to create an account to save progress. I also ran into one or two games that were designated “not available” even though they were still listed in the library. The site features banner ads and pop-up ads pretty consistently throughout the browsing experience, but the gaming interface itself is pretty clean.

Pros Cons + Good variety of games – Not all listed games still supported + No account required to play – Some individual games require login -Fairly intrusive ad experience

11. TableTopia

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those of us seeking a way to play board games virtually with our long-distance friends, TableTopia is the browser game website with a solution. This site features a virtual tabletop for a variety of popular board games, and while not all of them are free to play, a surprising number are.

You do need to create an account to play in this virtual tabletop, but there is a free account tier that grants you access to over 2,000 free games you can play right in your browser. The interface is pretty bare bones and you’ll need to teach yourself to play the board games just like you would in real life, but the drag-and-drop style recreation of IRL play is pretty satisfying.