The 10 best free online games worth playing

Free-to-play online games have become increasingly popular in recent years as they offer the complete package of a fully-priced game with innovative and unique features at no cost. Additionally, players can sink hours into these games without feeling guilty about spending a lot of money. From, action-packed battle royales to innovative RPGs, there are a lot of free online games to choose from. So, here is a list of ten free online games we think are definitely worth playing.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends was released in 2019 to critical acclaim for its innovative shooting mechanics, progression system, and other unique features. And since then, the Respawn battle royale has been going strong with new seasons adding more characters and weapons. Each of the ‘Legends‘, the playable characters in the game, are different from each other in terms of style, personality, and gameplay which makes every match enjoyable.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The sequel to Infinity Ward’s gritty and realistic Call of Duty battle royale has been popular ever since its launch. With a new location, improved visuals, and a load of content, Warzone 2.0 increases the battle royale standards set by its predecessor. New features like proximity chat make every match feel more lively and tension-filled. Not to mention, the weapons system and gunplay are better than ever. The DMZ mode also adds an extra layer of exploration and innovation to the game.

Destiny 2

Though it was originally a full-priced game at launch, Destiny 2 became more popular after it went free-to-play. Bungie focused on improving the various aspects of this sci-fi FPS game, particularly the lore to make the world more engaging and immersive for players. The shooting and PvP/PvE elements are already solid here and with its memorable expansions like The Witch Queen, you can expect to spend countless hours in this game.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Another fully-priced game that went free is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Mediatonic’s unique and cute take on the battle royale might seem relaxing at first, but the more you spend time on it, the more addicting it gets. Completing various mini-games with your jellybean-like characters while making sure you reach the finish line first is an adrenaline rush worth experiencing. Moreover, Fall Guys also collaborated with games like Destiny 2 and Sonic through various cosmetics. So, if you’re in for a good and addicting time, this is definitely worth checking out.

Final Fantasy XIV

Though Final Fantasy XIV wasn’t popular when it was initially released, Square Enix launched a revamped version of the RPG called A Realm Reborn and it has been going strong ever since. It technically isn’t a free-to-play game as you’ll have to pay $20 to access some features of the game, but there is a free trial where you can play up until your level 60. And truthfully, you’ll have to spend a ton of time in that to reach even that. The great thing is there is no time limit to the free trial and the Heavensward expansion is also included in it.

Fortnite

Fortnite seems to get bigger and more popular with every passing moment and for good reason. Its fun and engaging gameplay, colorful and diverse cast of characters and flow of new content make this battle royale fresh every time. Though there were complaints about its cartoonish visuals at first, the move to Unreal Engine 5 brought in a visual makeover to Fortnite that made it reach new heights.

Genshin Impact

For lovers of the open-world genre, Genshin Impact is a game worth trying out. The beautifully designed environment inspired by anime combined with its great combat and magic system makes this JRPG by miHoYo a total standout. Exploring the vast world, completing various main and side quests, and participating in memorable boss fights will keep you occupied for a long time, especially when you’re playing with friends.

MultiVersus

If you love fighting video games and various Warner Bros. characters, then MultiVersus will be right up your alley. This platform fighter features 4v4 action with iconic characters from Warner Bros.’ portfolio like Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, and Superman, all of whom have unique abilities. Each match requires intense focus and dedication for your team to win. For a free-to-play game, the fun it offers is enough to keep you playing.

Rocket League

Rocket League also is a game that was once fully priced but is now free to play. And it is one of those rare few where the popularity is constant before and after the free-to-play transition. Playing football and other sports with rocket-powered cars is always a recipe for success if done right, and Rocket League is a testament to that. If you’re tired of playing the same type of racing games and looking for something different and unique from the genre, then this is a must-play.

Overwatch 2

The sequel to the hero shooter that took the world by storm, Overwatch 2 improves upon various aspects of its predecessor, the main one being that it’s free-to-play and the 5v5 model. The gameplay and other mechanics have improved from Overwatch and are now much more focused. New modes like Push also is a fresh addition that makes the game lively and entertaining. Overwatch 2 has a long way to become truly the best, but it’s safe to say it’s on the right path.