Best build for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche is a 5-star Anemo character with a fun and interactive playstyle that allows you to float into the air and rain wind blades from above. The sadistic Scaramouche has an active on-field playstyle and is designed to be a selfish DPS. Aim to deal big damage with Scaramouche while doing it in style with his high damage potential.

Scaramouche has several flexible builds, as Anemo units can often slot into many different teams. However, his primary role is as a DPS, so aim to build Crit Rate and Crit Damage without neglecting your ATK stat. Follow this guide to learn how to build the newest 5-star character in the game:

Best weapons for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a Catalyst user, Scaramouche has a limited number of offensive options. Catalysts aren’t known for having tons of DPS-focused options, as Catalyst characters tend to be support characters. However, there are still options at different levels of the game that will suit your Wanderer well.

Best 5-star weapon: Tulaytullah’s Remembrance: This weapon is Scaramouche’s signature weapon and synergizes well with his stats and kit. Scaramouche is designed to use Normal Attacks and weave them with Charged Attacks while in his Elemental Skill. If you are a die-hard Scaramouche fan, then consider pulling for this weapon as this will be his best option.

Best 4-star weapon: Solar Pearl and the Widsith are in competition with each other for the best 4-star weapon for Scaramouche. The Solar Pearl is a good fit as it will cause his Elemental Burst to boost his Normal Attack DMG by 20%. The Widsith is another strong offensive weapon that provides buffs and also provides Crit DMG.

Best artifacts for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scaramouche’s best artifact set will depend on how you decide to play Scaramouche. Scaramouche is an Anemo catalyst character and can therefore function in different elemental teams rather than focusing on Scaramouche as a main DPS.

If you plan on using Scaramouche as a main DPS, then you should use the 4-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle. This set will empower his Anemo DMG bonus while also increasing the damage of his Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks.

If you use Scaramouche in a team where dealing Elemental Reaction damage is the focus, then use the 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set. This will boost his Anemo DMG while also boosting the Swirl DMG that will proc when you trigger Elemental Reactions.

Do your best to balance Crit DMG/Crit Rate% and ATK/Elemental Mastery substats for your artifacts.

Best teams for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche has an active playstyle that is also susceptible to being interrupted by crowd control. While floating in the air, Scaramouche is left very vulnerable, so you will want to pair Scaramouche with some protection. Meanwhile, Faruzan is a new support dedicated to buffing Anemo characters.