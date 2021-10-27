Best Cars in Forza Horizon 4

Everyone would be lying if they said the best part of the Forza series isn’t the cars. Now, the game is very specialized and there are cars great for weather, off-roading, rally, drifting, etc. But we’re just going to pick four of the best general cars that work well overall amongst the entire plentiful Forza Horizon 4 loadout. So, let’s get our gears going and rev up about our favorite vehicles.

2018 Bugatti Chiron

Regardless of its ability or style, the Bugatti has to end up on this list just because of its sheer popularity. Forza players love the car that balances speed, handling, and acceleration so well that driving it feels like a dream. For quite a few people, this car tops their list every time. Also, it manages to have decent other stats, despite its 10.0 score speed. Most of the time, there are a lot more drawbacks to having that kind of power. However, its 8.3 handling and 8.7 braking are something to keep note of, especially with corners and sharp road changes.

Lamborghini Veneno

This car isn’t the fastest in the game, but it’s pretty close, and it has one of the best speed-to-handling ratios that Forza Horizon 4 has to offer. It’s no surprise so many players are huge fans. It really shines when it comes to PvP, because humans are more prone to catastrophic mistakes than CPUs, and that handling really helps you swerve around and escape pile-ups or crashes. With perfect handling, acceleration, launch, and braking, all you have to make up for is that 8.5 speed.

2018 McLaren Senna

with a high-powered engine and a lightweight body, the Mclaren is a common favorite among Forza drivers– and not just because of the famous name. It isn’t the fastest car, but it handles great with twisting roads at still alarmingly-high speeds and has agreeable stats across the board. And, even though it has nothing to do with performance, it is a really great-looking car with its sleek design. All of its stats fall between the solid 8.4-10.0 range, making this a very utilitarian, comfy jack-of-all-trades vehicle with impeccable braking.

Pagani Zonda R Forza Edition

Players love the Pagani Zonda R for two reasons: one, it’s a solid vehicle, two, it’s free. Well, sort of. For anyone who gets the VIP Membership for the game, the car comes free of charge and can be used in any race. With its decent stats and great handling in sun or snow, it’s a solid pick for any player. Moreover, even if you don’t get the VIP Membership, it’s still a steal of a car with a sub 2,000 credits price. For its super comfy and usable 8.2-10.0 range stats, that’s a car worth much more than its price.