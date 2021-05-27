Forza Horizon 4: How to get the 1993 Porsche 928 GTS

Last week, the Forza team added a brand new legendary car into Forza Horizon 4: the 1975 Citroen DS 23. This time around, Forza players can acquire another new card as the game moves into the Spring season. A new 1993 Porsche 928 GTS is now live in Forza Horizon 4 for a limited time, and here’s how you can get your hands on it.

How to get the 1993 Porsche 928 GTS

Much like with the Citroen DS 23, Forza players will need to hit the 50% mark for the Season events in this week’s playlist.

To hit 50%, here’s what you need to do:

Complete two Monthly challenges

Complete three Season events

One successful Trial run

Complete the Weekly Photo Challenge that went live on May 20

None of these parts are particularly daunting. However, you will need to take a photo this week with two other players at the Festival Mainstage, so make sure that you look for other drivers when you get there.

Alternatively, you could also complete PR Stunts, plus Daily Challenges should you not want to complete the Photo Challenge, nor race online in the Monthly ones. However, we highly recommend doing the Monthly event challenges, as those yield points towards the remainder of Series 35.

The Spring season and Series 35 is slated to end on June 3.