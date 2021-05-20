Forza Horizon 4: How to get the 1975 Citroen DS 23

The latest Winter season in Forza Horizon 4 arrived on May 23, and with it, a new car to unlock. This week, players can unlock a new 1975 Citroen DS 23. This new car is now available to Forza Horizon players, and here’s how you can unlock it.

How to get the 1975 Citroen DS 23

Unfortunately, unlocking this car will not be as easy, at least as compared to the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon was to get a few weeks ago. In order to get the 1975 Citroen DS 23, Forza players will need hit the 50% mark for the Season events this week.

To hit 50%, here’s what you need to do:

Complete two Monthly challenges

Complete three Season events

One successful Trial run

Complete the Weekly Photo Challenge that went live on May 20

Completing the events listed above will not only build towards the 50% marker, but you’ll also have a chance to pick up two Hard to Find cars, as well as Forza Edition BMW MG ’13 FE.

Alternatively, you could complete PR Stunts, plus Daily Challenges should you not want to complete online in the Monthly ones. However, we highly recommend doing the Monthly event challenges, as those yield points towards the remainder of Series 35.

The Winter season is slated to end on May 27.