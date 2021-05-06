Forza Horizon 4: How to get the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

It’s a new series in Forza Horizon 4, and that means new opportunities to unlock some fresh cars. Forza players can now get a new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon as part of the Summer season in Series 35. Here’s how you can get the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

To start off, you’ll need to be on the mainland in Great Britain. Go to the Seasonal Beach View Cross Country event, or for this week, known as the “Are You Not Entertained?” series. This event can be found on the south-eastern part of the map, right near the water.

Enter the event, but be mindful of a few things. One, this is a Cross Country event, so make sure to bring an appropriate car. Extreme Offroad vehicles are needed for this circuit. Second, this is an S1 event, so keep that in mind if you’re looking for a new car on the market.

In order to get the Jeep Gladiator, you’ll need to come in first place in cumulative points after the three races in this event. Drivers must play at Higher Skilled difficulty or higher.

Once you finish the event in first place, you’ll then unlock the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. This event will be available in the week that concludes on May 13.