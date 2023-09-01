Best Forza Game: Top Forza Games, Ranked

The Forza Horizon series has captivated racing enthusiasts and gamers alike with its stunning open-world environments, extensive car collections, and exhilarating gameplay. It is considered to be one of the best car racing franchises out there, and rightly so. Since the sixth iteration of the series is on the horizon, we’re listing all the Forza Horizon games and ranking them accordingly.

1. Forza Horizon 4

Kicking off our list is the much-celebrated Forza Horizon 4. Set in a fictionalized version of the United Kingdom, this game shines with its dynamic seasons, incredible attention to detail, and diverse range of vehicles. The changing weather and seasonal cycles bring new challenges and aesthetic transformations to the game world, creating an ever-evolving experience for players.

2. Forza Horizon 5

In a vibrant and culturally rich Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 takes the car racing experience to the next level. With a dazzling array of biomes and environments, the game’s attention to detail is second to none. The expanded EventLab fea

3. Forza Horizon 2

Forza Horizon 2 takes players to the breathtaking locations of Southern Europe and presents an active and varied open-world setting to discover. The game features a diverse selection of vehicles and highlights the beauty of nations like France and Italy. Forza Horizon 2 stood out among the other games in the series thanks to the addition of the Horizon Bucket List and a fluid online multiplayer experience.

4. Forza Horizon

The game that started it all, Forza Horizon, introduced players to the festival-driven open-world racing concept. Set in the picturesque landscapes of Colorado, this inaugural instalment set the foundation for the series’ success. With a vast open world, a wide range of events, and a strong emphasis on the joy of driving, Forza Horizon remains a beloved classic.

5 Forza Horizon 3

Forza 3 perfectly encapsulates the thrill of driving the wide nation of Australia by delivering a breathtaking open-world experience. The game’s dynamic weather and day-night cycle added realism to the already stunning graphics. The Horizon Blueprint and the ability to host your own music festivals gave players a taste of creative control over their virtual racing adventures.

6. Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions Expansion

This expansion for Forza Horizon 4 deserves special mention for its whimsical and imaginative take on the franchise. Transforming the game’s world into a LEGO-themed paradise, the expansion added a unique twist to the traditional gameplay. From brick-built cars to imaginative tracks, the LEGO Speed Champions Expansion provided an entertaining and lighthearted experience.

7. Forza Horizon 4: Fortune Island Expansion

Another noteworthy expansion for Forza Horizon 4, Fortune Island, introduced players to a challenging new landscape inspired by the northern lights and treacherous terrain. The expansion’s focus on extreme weather events and hidden treasures offered a fresh and exciting extension of the base game.