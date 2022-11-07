The 10 best console VR games worth playing

Virtual reality games still feel like they are in their infancy when it comes to home consoles. While various headsets are popping up all over the place for PC and mobile phones, only PlayStation has made a dedicated VR system and Nintendo have a half step in their Nintendo Labo cardboard VR. With that in mind, not many VR games are well-established for console gamers, but there is a distinct group that stands out. Here are the console VR games you should absolutely try.

The best console VR games worth playing

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission is largely considered one of, if not the best PSVR titles available. You play as Astro Bot in a platforming adventure that is bright, colorful, and inventive with its level designs. The game has various gadgets that you control to help Astro get through various obstacles and challenges. If you like Astro’s Playroom, you will love Rescue Mission.

Beat Saber

Beat Saber has been one of the biggest success stories in VR gaming. It essentially comes down to Guitar Hero, but you strike the encroaching notes with two lightsabers rather than strumming a plastic guitar. There are tons of music packs available and the game turns into quite the workout for anyone looking to be a little more active with their gaming.

Blood & Truth

Blood & Truth is one of the more high-profile titles made for the PSVR. You play as a Special Forces soldier as you constantly are thrown into firefights. These shootouts are intense and the game drops in other activities to keep things interesting. The main attraction here is definitely the gun fights, though, with some great shooting mechanics that are best experienced with Move controllers.

I Expect You to Die

I Expect You to Die is essentially an escape room game that places you as a secret agent who needs to escape capture in various perilous scenarios. You’ll use whatever items are lying around the place and your wits to escape these traps before you end up dying.

Iron Man VR

Iron Man VR has you take over as Tony Stark as he squares up with a villain named Ghost who is seeking revenge for the deaths caused by Stark Industries’ weapons. You will be flying around the sky as you fight various drones with your Iron Man armor. Completing missions allows you to unlock upgrades for your arsenal and continue the story.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is truly a unique situation where you and a friend work together to diffuse a bomb. One player with the VR headset on will have the bomb in hand and will need to take directions from their partner to successfully shut it down before time runs out and they are exploded. Things can get tricky here and will definitely test your communication skills with your friend.

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard was one of the first big AAA titles to fully embrace VR. The game is completely playable in VR, letting you get up close to all the horrible events that Ethan Winters undergoes in the Baker residence. If you thought the game was scary enough in its normal console version, you’ll experience that taken to a new level in VR.

SUPERHOT VR

SUPERHOT VR is a fun first-person shooter where time only moves when you do. You will take on many red-guy enemies while dodging their bullets and getting your hands on weapons in situations where you are badly outnumbered. Completing these levels makes you feel like the star in an action movie, as you decimate the countless enemies running around trying to kill you.

Tetris Effect

On the base level, Tetris Effect is a simple Tetris game. When you play it, though, you are getting a beautiful and relaxing game that is as addictive as any other Tetris title. Each level has a theme that shifts as you advance, filling your ears with ambient sounds and surrounding you in bright colors and enticing imagery.

Trover Saves the Universe

Trover Saves the Universe is a game from Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty, so this game features a lot of the same humor fans of that show will enjoy. You don’t actually play as Trover, but you still give him commands for what to do with your controller.