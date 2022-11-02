PlayStation VR 2 has a bunch of launch games, including Dark Pictures and Hello Neighbor spinoffs

Virtual reality fans have been anticipating the arrival of the PlayStation VR 2 ever since it was officially revealed. It’s said to have the highest graphical fidelity of any VR headset on the market, but that doesn’t mean much without games to back it up. Finally, we’ve been given a rundown of what will be available on day one.

The PlayStation Blog details 11 games coming to the headset at launch. First is The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, an on-rails shooter in the vein of Supermassive’s other VR title, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. Crossfire: Sierra Squad is a VR spinoff of the popular online tactical shooter Crossfire, and the Jurassic World Aftermath Collection is a VR rework that combines both parts of the dinosaur survival game. The Light Brigade is a roguelike with “immersive gunplay,” Pistol Whip is a cross between a rhythm game and a shooting gallery, and After the Fall is a co-op shooter — lots of shooting there.

The lineup also includes several games that are simply PSVR 2 versions of existing titles: Cities VR, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, Zenith: The Last City, and Tentacular. The last game in the blog post is Cosmonious High, the next silly sim from the team behind Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator.

These 11 games were newly announced, but we already knew about some other launch day PSVR 2 games. Also coming on day one are Horizon Call of the Mountain and the VR version of Resident Evil Village. We expect to hear about even more games before launch day, but that’s a healthy baker’s dozen to start.

As for when that launch day is, PlayStation VR 2 arrives in just a few months. The new headset goes on sale starting February 22, 2023, and it’ll cost $549.99 USD. You can also get a bundle that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain for $599.99 USD. Yes, that is more than either PlayStation 5 console model costs.