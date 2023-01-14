Best counters for Zarya in Overwatch 2

In the right hands, Zarya can be one of the more intimidating preseneces in Overwatch 2. She still maintains one of the best Ultimates in the game with her Graviton Surge, and when fully charged, her damage output is nearly second-to-none. That is why when you come up against a good Zarya, you need to know how to counter her. Here here are the best picks to take down a good Zarya in Overwatch 2.

The best hero picks to counter Zarya in Overwatch 2

While Zarya may not always look to be the best Tank choice available in Overwatch 2, there are times where it can feel impossible to take her down. Here are some good picks to neutralize her before she can set your team up for failure.

Tank – Reinhardt, Roadhog, Sigma

Damage – Ashe, Bastion, Cassidy, Pharah, Soldier: 76, Widowmaker

Support – Lucio, Kiriko, Zenyatta

A common theme with our counter picks above are they can do good damage to Zarya from a distance or they can avoid her attacks better than some. Sigma is probably the best choice in the Tank category, but Reinhardt and Roadhog can withstand her attacks and deal heavy damage on her. All of the Damage category choices can hit her from long-range outside of her attacks, and Lucio can annoy her while avoiding her beam as Kiriko or Zenyatta lay heavy damage into her.

The big thing to remember when attacking an enemy Zarya is when to put damage into her and when to wait and avoid her fire. If she is at full health and you are alone attacking her, you are much better off not hitting her bubbles and giving her charge. Outside of that, if she is low health, or you have a lot of team members ganging up on her, destroying her bubble to take her health down quick is advisable. For example, a Junkrat can easily give Zarya a lot of charge quickly, but she is low on health, he is actually a good choice for finishing her off because he destroys her bubble so fast. At that point, it is more a matter of positioning as to who will walk away from that interaction.