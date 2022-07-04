Overwatch 2 Tank Character Tier List – The Best Tank Heroes

With the release of Overwatch 2, the Tank class has been completely flipped on its head. Removing one Tank from both teams in each match and limiting shields has made them less about protecting teammates and more about getting into fights and brawling their way to victory. Here is a tier list detailing the best Tank heroes in Overwatch 2.

Related: Overwatch 2 Junker Queen guide – Tips, Strategies, Counters, and more

Tank character tier list in Overwatch 2

Note: The below tiers are our opinions on Tank characters as of the second Overwatch 2 beta. We will update the rankings as more heroes are added and balance patches are issued.

S

D.Va, Orisa

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As is the case with the first Overwatch, D.Va is a character that can do a lot. She can dive the enemy team while also sticking back and protecting her team with Defensive Matrix. Orisa’s rework has concretely made her into a brawling threat, giving her new weapons and more survivability in scraps. She no longer needs to hide behind a barrier shield. She will get in your face and simply outlast you.

A

Reinhardt, Roadhog, Winston

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reinhardt is still the most reliable shield, but now his offensive abilities have been modified to be better. In contrast, you have Roadhog, who is essentially the same, but his Hook ability just became much more powerful and harder to defend against. He will pull many opponents out of position and get away with Take a Breather. Winston’s placement here has more to do with the strength of Tracer and Genji and how viable we see dive comps becoming.

B

Junker Queen, Zarya

Image via Blizzard

Junker Queen is another addition to the Tank class that will get in your face and take down your health quickly. She is a bit harder to hit than other Tanks, but we feel her abilities are just short of moving her into the top tiers. Zarya was always best as a supporting Tank in the first Overwatch. Now that she can place multiple Bubble Shields on herself and her teammates simultaneously, she can charge her gun faster. She still has the best Ultimate in the game but does not have much movement or survivability to control a battle.

C

Doomfist, Sigma

Image via Activision Blizzard

Doomfist’s movement into the Tank slot will probably take some time to get right. Rightfully, his damage has been significantly reduced in favor of increasing his movement and survivability. He can slow down enemies, but he doesn’t quite feel like a must-choose at this point. Sigma still has his returning kit from the first game, but now that he would be the only Tank on a team, he can be ganged up on easily. How he is now, he works better when he has a secondary Tank beside him to help watch flanks.

D

Wrecking Ball

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It is hard to suggest Wrecking Ball as your only Tank in Overwatch 2 as he is right now. He can still disrupt teams by bumping enemies around, but he doesn’t put out enough damage to stop the opposing Tank from doing anything. He also can be hard to keep up with depending on your team’s comp, leading him to jump into many fights alone. At this point, the opposing team will see him more as an annoyance rather than a threat. He likely will need some changes before launch, in our opinion.