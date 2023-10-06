Best Cozy Games to Play on Switch During Fall 2023

When the weather starts to cool down, many of us switch into cozy mode for the season. It’s the perfect time to swap your iced lattes for hot ones and pull out all of your comfiest sweaters and blankets. For gamers, the turn of the seasons also signals a time when we want to settle in to some cozy gaming to relax and embrace the comfy vibes.

The Nintendo Switch is a particularly great console for cozy gaming because of its mobility. You can easily play your cozy Nintendo Switch games on the couch, in bed, or from your preferred comfy chair in any corner of the house. So, let’s take a look at some the best cozy games you can get on Nintendo Switch this fall.

Stardew Valley

Image via Concerned Ape

Of course we have to include one of the most classic cozy games for Switch, Stardew Valley. This farming sim with an adorable pixelated art style is the perfect game for the fall season and plays really well on the Nintendo Switch. If you like a game with farming and light RPG combat and somehow haven’t picked up Stardew Valley yet, you’ll want to add this one to your Switch library ASAP.

Cozy Grove

Image via Spry Fox

Cozy Grove is a life-sim game that takes place on a perfectly spooky haunted island. You play as a camper and scout, exploring the island to collect resources and help out the local ghosts. There are fishing, crafting, and decorating components as well as island exploration, so it ticks those cozy game boxes.

Lemon Cake

Image via Cozy Bee Games

If baking up a variety of delicious treats in a haunted bakery isn’t the perfect fall vibe, we don’t know what is. In Lemon Cake, you encounter an abadoned bakery haunted by the ghost of its former owner. She asks for your help bringing her bakery back to life and teaches you her recipes as you restore the space and serve your customers. You can even make it a cat cafe and have customers adopt adorable kitties who hang out in your space.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Disney

Dreamlight Valley is an immensely popular cozy game for a reason. This combination adventure game and life-sim let you live alongside your favorite Disney characters. You’ll go on quests to help the characters recover their memories and restore Dreamlight Valley to its former glory. There are plenty of worlds and puzzles to solve, with new challenges being added to the game on a regular basis.

Unpacking

Image via Humble Games

This game is described as “meditative” and doesn’t have scores or timers. Instead, you slowly unpack boxes and set them up in the main character’s new home. You’ll unravel the story of their life through their belongings as you pull them out of the box and set them up, over the course of eight different moves across the course of the game.

Fae Farm

Image via Phoenix Labs

If you’re looking for a cozy game with farming elements, but also a healthy dash of magic, Fae Farm is a great choice. This game lets you explore the magical world of Azoria, where you’ll farm, take care of animals, and go on magical adventures to test our your spells and explore the world around you. You will also help out and develop relationships with the other inhabitants of Azoria. Fae Farm allows for co-operative online play as well, so you can explore this cozy world with a few friends if you’d like.

A Short Hike

Image via Adam Robinson-Yu

Fall is the perfect time to go for a hike and enjoy the beautiful changing colors in the forest. If staying in is more your vibe, or you need a rest, you can live the hiking life vicariously with A Short Hike. This cute cozy game lets you play as a bird who’s on a mission to hike to the top of a mountain to get cell phone reception. Your aunt assures you it’s just a short hike… but it’s a little more difficult than that. Explore the world and acquire the items you need to make it to the top to receive your important phone call.

Wylde Flowers

Image via Studio Drydock

Wylde Flowers puts a witchy spin on the farming sim, where you’ll care for your farm by day and cast spells at night. In this game, you’ll play as Tara, a young witch who’s moved to a rural town to help out her grandmother. As you help out on the farm and explore the town of Fairhaven, you’ll progress through Tara’s story and get to know the locals. This is a good pick if you want a story-driven farming sim but also the ability to cast spells and ride a broom.

Silent Hope

Image via Marvelous

Silent Hope is a newer addition to the cozy gaming options available on Nintendo Switch. It’s an adorable dungeon crawler where you play as a cast of different characters exploring the mysterious abyss to recover the lost King. You can switch between and level up different classes of characters (think Rogue, Fighter, Farmer, etc) while you battle your way through the abyss to acquire supplies and try to recover what’s been lost. This game has some light crafting elements as well, as you make materials to craft better weapons and armor, plus grow food to make recipes that give you bonus abilities as you explore.

Witchy Life Story

Image via Sundew Studios

Witchy Life Story comes to the Nintendo Switch on October 19th, bringing cozy witchy vibes to the console. In this game, you play as a witch who’s come to town as part of her training, with the goal of helping the village put on their annual festival. You harvest flowers in your garden to craft potions, incense, and charms to help out the villagers as they prepare. You can flirt with and date several of the villagers around your age, adding a little love story element to this cozy witchy game.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Not everyone considers Pokemon a cozy game, but for those of us who grew up with these games, they’ve got a nostalgic comfort to them. The more recent games have a nice atmosphere that feels very relaxing to roam and explore. This is a great time of year to dig back into Scarlet & Violet and work to fill your Pokedex, particularly if you haven’t gotten a chance to explore the expansion to the world that came with the recent DLC.

If you’re ready to settle in for some comfy and relaxing gaming with your Nintendo Switch this fall, these games are all great options for whatever style of cozy you like.