Your crosshair in Overwatch 2 can be customized. You may want to do this if you’re planning to dive deeper into the game, as the standard crosshairs might not work for your playstyle. There are a handful of modifications that you can make, and you can also have it display specific information to provide you with more details while you play a match. Here’s what you need to know about how to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2.

How to modify the crosshair settings in Overwatch 2

You will need to jump into your Overwatch 2 settings and go into the options. We recommend doing this while you are not playing a game, likely before a match or while idle in the lobby. When you reach the settings, make your way over to the Controls tab, and go to General. You will be able to modify your crosshair under the Reticle settings. The standard option you can make is to change the shape of the reticle. However, you can go even more in-depth with this information.

Related: All changes to Junkrat in Overwatch 2 – buffs and nerfs

Screenshot by Gamepur

The type of settings you can modify include if you want to see the accuracy, changing your crosshair color, how thick it will appear on your screen, the gap in the gap, the opacity, dot size, how it scales with your resolution, and much more. These small settings will make it easier to see the crosshair on your screen, and it could make jumping into a match far easier.

After you confirm these settings, they should appear in your next match. You might find it easier to start a Training mission to test these new settings before you try using them against other players. You can make these changes at any time while playing Overwatch 2.