Best Diona build in Genshin Impact

When she isn’t serving drinks at the Cat’s Tail tavern in Mondstadt, Diona moonlights are one of the strongest support characters in the game. Combining crowd control from her Cryo damage with strong healing potential, Diona is one of the premier Cryo supports for your team, especially Freeze teams that need a bit of a defensive edge. Diona also can provide ample shielding for your team, and even an increase to Elemental Mastery, making Diona a powerful 4-star support.

However, what’s the best way to build your Diona to maximize her strengths? Learn more about Diona’s best build in Genshin Impact in this guide below:

Best weapon for Diona in Genshin Impact

There are an ample number of viable support bows in the game for Diona. Diona already has enough sustainability when combining her shields and heals, so amplifying her heals is not necessary. Instead, we can ensure Diona is able to keep her Elemental Burst up or allow her to buff the team in additional ways.

The Favonius Warbow increases Diona’s Energy Recharge and also allows her to gain additional Energy Particles for the team when she scores a critical hit. This is the preferred support weapon for many support characters, as it ensures they can keep their Elemental Bursts up while also buffing the team.

The Sacrificial Bow is another good option that allows Diona to gain more Cryo Particles and increase the uptime on her shield.

Best artifacts for Diona in Genshin Impact

Diona’s healing and shields are perfectly fine together, so we don’t need to buff them more than necessary.

The 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set allows her to buff her team’s ATK by 20%, making this the preferred set for Diona. Allowing her to buff her team’s damage on top of her survivability rounds out Diona’s kit, making this the best set for her.

If you are having problems keeping Diona's Elemental Burst up, use the 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set to get an additional boost to her Energy Recharge. Adding the 2-piece Tenacity of the Millileth will subsequently strengthen her shields as an aside.

Best teams for Diona in Genshin Impact

Diona is notorious for her role in Freeze teams, as she provides a defensive utility in the team. She also provides an ample amount of Cryo Particles for characters like Ganyu or Kamisato Ayaka, which helps them reliably get their Elemental Burst.