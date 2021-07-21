Best Electro Traveler build in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.0 has introduced a new Traveler type that people can play, the Electro Traveler. Players can now attune to Electro at the Statues of the Seven in Inazuma, taking on the awesome power of Electro elemental attacks.

If you want to really get the most from the Electro Traveler, you will also need to make sure you have good weapons and artifacts that complement their abilities and strengths.

Weapons

The 5 Star Skyward Blade is available from Wishes and will give you a solid Crit boost. You can also take advantage of the Skypiercing Might intrinsic upon using an Elemental Burst. “Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and increases the DMG of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s.”

The Black Sword is also a suitable weapon and is available from the Battle Pass. It will increase normal and charged attack damage by 20%, and also give you some lifesteal on crits.

Artifacts

The Thundering Fury will amplify your Electro damage, especially at four pieces. The Thundering Fury set can be farmed from the Midsummer Courtyard Domain near the Starsnatch Cliff in Mondstadt.