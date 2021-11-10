Best Genshin Impact toys, figurines, and holiday gifts

The festive season is upon us, and it’s a fantastic time to treat yourself or your close ones with Genshin Impact goodies. There are plenty of holiday gifts available online to quench your Genshin Impact fandom thirst, and here are our recommendations.

Image via Amazon

Whether you are a fan of her constant chattering or not, Paimon is adored throughout the Genshin community. This PVC figure of Paimon might be the first step towards building your Genshin Impact figurine collection.

Image via Amazon

If you are looking for a Genshin Impact themed Airpod case, this is the perfect item. The particular case is in the shape of Klee’s bomb and completely covers the Airpod original case.

Image via Amazon

The comfortable neck pillow in the shape of Hu Tao’s ghost is perfect for anyone that travels often and is tired of neck pain.

Image via Amazon

The Genshin Impact-themed blanket will keep you warm on cold nights. This easy-to-carry blanket is made out of flannel and can be washed without worrying about colors fading.

Image via Amazon

Although they are a menace to face on the battlefield, these Slime plushies make an excellent decorative item. This plushie set consists of one Pyro, Cyro, Anemo, Hydro, Electro, Dendro, and Geo Slime. These can be used individually or as a set for decorating any part of your home.