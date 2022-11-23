All blue ominous stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are multiple stakes for you to find throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Although these stakes don’t seem to do too much by themselves, if you collect them all of the same colors, you can unlock a legendary Pokémon. There are 32 in total, but only eight blue stakes. Here’s what you need to know about all blue stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all blue stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We recommend you go after the blue stakes once you’ve completed the five Titan quests for the Path of Legends. It will make collecting these stakes much easier because you can use all your mount upgrades to reach every location.

The first blue stake is to the northeast of Levicnia. You can find it outside of the town, close to the ocean.

To the north of this stake, on the edge of a cliff, you can find another one on the border to the east ocean.

The top of a mountain among several cliffs will be northwest of the previous stake. You’ll need to climb with your mount to reach this location.

To the far west, on the edge of Tagtree Thicket, you can find another blue stake on the mountain before you reach Glaseado Mountain.

In the northeast part of Tagtree Forest, you can find another blue stake in the hills.

For this blue stake, head to the east and visit the North Province Area Two Pokémon Center. The next blue stake will be on the hill overlooking this location.

The next location you must visit will be far north in North Provine Area One. There is a lone hill at the top before you get to Glaseado Mountain, where you can find another blue stake.

The final blue stake is to the northeast of Glaseado Mountain, on the border of the ocean.