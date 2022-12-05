Best held items for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Having your Pokémon hold an item can make or break a match. Ever since Gold and Silver versions, players have been able to hand their Pokémon special items that can restore HP, buff abilities, clear status effects, and more. For anyone who chose Grass-type Sprigatito as their starter in Scarlet and Violet versions, there are some strong choices for items to hold onto. Remember that a Pokémon can only hold one item a time, but check our lists below for some suggestions.

Related: Best held items for Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best held items for Sprigatito and Floragato in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

As stated, Sprigatito and its later forms are Grass types. With that in mind, choosing items that play to elemental strengths or covering weaknesses can be the way to go. A Big Root also boosts moves like Leech Seed if you’re playing the long game during a battle. The following list applies to Meowscarada as well as Sprigatito and Floragato, but the final evolution gets its own section.

Big Root: It boosts the amount of HP the holder recovers from HP-stealing moves.

It boosts the amount of HP the holder recovers from HP-stealing moves. Grassy Seed: It boosts Defense on Grassy Terrain. It can only be used once.

It boosts Defense on Grassy Terrain. It can only be used once. Miracle Seed: It’s a seed imbued with life force that boosts the power of Grass-type moves.

It’s a seed imbued with life force that boosts the power of Grass-type moves. Safety Goggles: These goggles protect the holder from both weather-related damage and powder.

These goggles protect the holder from both weather-related damage and powder. Snowball. It boosts Attack if the holder is hit with an Ice-type attack. It can only be used once.

Best held items for Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

When Sprigatito evolves into its final form, Meowscarada, it gains a second type: Dark. This opens up the door for new strengths and weaknesses, so here’s a second list of item suggestions to go along with the new affinity.