Best held items for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Cats have nine lives, but they can only hold one item.
Having your Pokémon hold an item can make or break a match. Ever since Gold and Silver versions, players have been able to hand their Pokémon special items that can restore HP, buff abilities, clear status effects, and more. For anyone who chose Grass-type Sprigatito as their starter in Scarlet and Violet versions, there are some strong choices for items to hold onto. Remember that a Pokémon can only hold one item a time, but check our lists below for some suggestions.
Related: Best held items for Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Best held items for Sprigatito and Floragato in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
As stated, Sprigatito and its later forms are Grass types. With that in mind, choosing items that play to elemental strengths or covering weaknesses can be the way to go. A Big Root also boosts moves like Leech Seed if you’re playing the long game during a battle. The following list applies to Meowscarada as well as Sprigatito and Floragato, but the final evolution gets its own section.
- Big Root: It boosts the amount of HP the holder recovers from HP-stealing moves.
- Grassy Seed: It boosts Defense on Grassy Terrain. It can only be used once.
- Miracle Seed: It’s a seed imbued with life force that boosts the power of Grass-type moves.
- Safety Goggles: These goggles protect the holder from both weather-related damage and powder.
- Snowball. It boosts Attack if the holder is hit with an Ice-type attack. It can only be used once.
Best held items for Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
When Sprigatito evolves into its final form, Meowscarada, it gains a second type: Dark. This opens up the door for new strengths and weaknesses, so here’s a second list of item suggestions to go along with the new affinity.
- Black Glasses: A pair of shady-looking glasses that boost the power of Dark-type moves.
- Bright Powder: It casts a tricky glare that lowers the opposing Pokémon’s accuracy.
- Covert Cloak: This hooded cloak conceals the holder, tricking the eyes of its enemies and protecting it from the additional effects of moves.
- Ring Target. Moves that normally have no effect will land on a Pokémon holding it.
- Wise Glasses. This thick pair of glasses slightly boosts the power of special moves.