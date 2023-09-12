Minecraft: Top 10 Best Island Village Seeds in MC

Exploring the vast world of Minecraft often leads players to discover interesting and captivating islands. These islands offer endless opportunities for engaging in immersive nautical adventures and constructing intricate bases. From petite and enchanting isles to peculiar landforms like coral reefs, the possibilities are truly diverse. However, there is an exceptional kind of island that presents a unique challenge and allows for intriguing storytelling: settled islands adorned with thriving villages. In this article, I will delve into my takes for the best island village seeds in Minecraft.

Related: How to find your world seed in Minecraft

Seed: -2927611868038818840

Image via Chunk Base

This seed starts you off on a savanna island with a village smack in the middle of it. It’s not even a tiny village, but a decently sized settlement that can give you many advantages while you plan your next step. Furthermore, the island is rich in Minecraft’s essential resources, ensuring smooth sailing from the start.

Seed: 542630838

Image via Chuck Base

The island you begin on in this seed has a funny set of quirks. It’s pretty tiny and is almost entirely settled with a village that boasts three smiths in it. Speaking of looting, if you venture into the ocean off the island’s coast, you’ll find a submerged stronghold right under the island.

Seed: -603663592

Image via Chunk Base

Although you don’t spawn directly on an island in this seed, it’s still worth checking out. Just about a hundred blocks away from the spawn point is an amazing shattered savanna island (follow coordinates 600, -250), with a plateau overhanging the village. The sight alone makes it worthwhile, but there are also a skeleton dungeon and a zombie dungeon right under the village on the island.

Seed: -407474912

Image via Chunk Base

For players looking for adventure and survival, this seed promises that and many more things. You spawn on a plains biome island that looks ordinary on the surface. There’s also a large village there, not a typical village, but a zombie village. You can try clearing it out, but beware, there is also a zombie dungeon on the island, so you can reenact your favorite zombie movie to your heart’s content.

Seed: 747047161

Image via Chunk Base

In this seed, you spawn on a massive island with a village close to your spawning point. The island is big enough to provide all you need to build and survive. There are some other neat features in this seed if you choose to explore the surroundings even more; for example, there are ruins, a ruined underwater portal, a nether fortress, and more, all waiting to be discovered.

Seed: 1479235389

Image via Chuck Base

This seed brings players to a jungle island next to a vast ocean. There is a village near the spawn point and many other places to loot. There are a couple of different biomes close by if players decide to do some traveling, but a lot of it involves boating their way across the water.

Seed: 317361987640273456

Image via Chunk Base

This seed places players in the middle of a multiple biome island, having trouble villages around spawn. There are many rivers going through the island but only a few large areas of water. This seed will give its players a lot to explore in the different biomes.

Seed: 7022255194271259518

Image via Chunk Base

Oddly enough, this seed is supposed to have a mansion located on the island. This is a unique setup and gives players a snowy biome upon the others. This seed has many villages, open ocean, and nether portals around it.

Seed: 6647031575022142850

Image via Chunk Base

This seed features two islands close by with villages on each. Many rivers and open oceans go through these biomes. While this seed seems to be a bit more spaced out than others, it is still a perfect first spawn for players to begin building a base.

Seed: 9043662922853427559

Image via Chunk Base

This seed features a lot of ocean but a ton of blank land in a birch forest. It is a perfect place for players to create a home away from other players or spaces of the world. While the villages are a bit further away, that is still a ten around to survive off.