Kenshi is currently taking the world by storm in Mortal Kombat 1 with his smooth combos and Sento-powered spirit clones, which he uses to overpower his opponents. He’s also unironically terrifying at the hands of top pros like SonicFox. For Kenshi players aspiring to reach the level of a pro player, or even if you just want to improve your play against friends with him as your main, you’ll need to find the right Kameo to pair with him. Here’s a list of the best Kameos for Kenshi in Mortal Kombat 1.

Frost

The main thing you’re looking for in a partner for Kenshi is someone who can stun the enemy long enough for you to summon sento and wreak havoc. Naturally, you’ll want someone who can freeze their targets, like Frost. Frost is great when stepping on your opponent due to her low freeze, which is difficult to guard against. She can help you score free hits while summoning Sento, as long as you’re quick enough with your commands.

Motaro

This choice is a change of pace compared to the other two who’re going to make the list. Motaro is a ranged Kameo, which is a change of pace if you’re having trouble getting the range down for your attacks. You should use him if you prefer to juggle your opponent multiple times before dashing in and resetting. His Fatal Blow attack is pretty awesome, so it’s a great choice if you don’t like your opponent and want him to suffer.

Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero is probably the best of the trio when it comes to great choices for Kenshi’s partner, and he comes with a killer finishing move to boot. He’s a more versatile version of Frost and is very useful if you’re looking to control your opponent. This is especially useful against zoners, as they are much more likely to try to escape once you cut the distance between them and you. Like Frost, you’ll want to chain him into a combo; that way, you can get the maximum benefit of his ability.