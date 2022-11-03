Best Kastov-74u loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you played the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta, you know how powerful the Kastov-74u can be; only now we can outfit it with a suite of attachments and a loadout that complements its multitude of strengths. The other big difference is in how many other great Assault Rifle-class weapons are in the game, so the best 74u setup needs to make the gun a beast at close and medium range. The loadout presented here aims to create an all-purpose variant of the Kastov-74u that you can use to build more specialized setups as you please.

Best Kastov-74u attachments

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can make the Kastov-74u a close-range monster or an excellent weapon for less mobile but no less deadly playstyles. Our main goal is to control its recoil and extend its range while adding some hip fire accuracy for those desperate moments at point-blank range.

Muzzle : Echoless-80 for bullet velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression. There are few reasons not to use this suppressor, and though its ADS speed and aim stability reductions aren’t the best, the other benefits are too good to pass up.

: Echoless-80 for bullet velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression. There are few reasons not to use this suppressor, and though its ADS speed and aim stability reductions aren’t the best, the other benefits are too good to pass up. Laser : 1MW Laser Box. The hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control here are great additions, and unlike most attachments in MWII, there are no downsides.

: 1MW Laser Box. The hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control here are great additions, and unlike most attachments in MWII, there are no downsides. Optic : DF105 Reflex Sight. This sight provides a clear, easy-to-parse sight picture with a relatively small increase to your aim-down-sight time.

: DF105 Reflex Sight. This sight provides a clear, easy-to-parse sight picture with a relatively small increase to your aim-down-sight time. Magazine : 20 or 45 Round Mag. As odd as it seems, only having 20 rounds doesn’t hinder the Kastov-74u all that much, and the increase in your mobility and weapon speeds is a small price to pay. If you find yourself running out too often, the 45-round magazine will alleviate that issue, though expect to feel slightly more sluggish.

: 20 or 45 Round Mag. As odd as it seems, only having 20 rounds doesn’t hinder the Kastov-74u all that much, and the increase in your mobility and weapon speeds is a small price to pay. If you find yourself running out too often, the 45-round magazine will alleviate that issue, though expect to feel slightly more sluggish. Underbarrel: Bruen Tilt Grip. As we’re hoping you won’t be walking too much with the Kastov-74u, the reduction in walking speed is a non-issue. Add in hip fire accuracy, recoil control, and aiming steadiness; this attachment is the complete package.

Best Kastov-74u loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beyond the attachments listed above, the loadout you equip alongside it should make you more effective in most situations. These recommendations should do just that.