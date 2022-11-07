How to get point blank kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Whenever you get a kill in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, you’ll see some writing in white block capitals with a yellow glow come up just above and to the right of your crosshair. This writing will, at the very least, display the amount of XP you earned for that kill, but sometimes more writing than that comes up. For example, it might say KINGSLAYER, BUZZKILL, AFTERLIFE, or REVENGE. These little pop-up texts refer to various types of special, contextual kills, and they all grant small bonuses to the amount of XP you get for that kill. Sometimes, getting a certain number of a type of kill is required for a Daily Challenge. One of the most sought after types of special kill is the POINT BLANK.

Related: All Killstreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and how to earn them

What is the best way to get point blank kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There are a lot of ways to get point blank kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. All you have to do is kill an opponent using a gun at very close range. When we say “close range”, we mean really close, so that you’re almost touching them. You basically need to be within melee range, although melee kills do not count as point blank kills.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get a lot of point blank kills, then your best strategy is to select a loadout with a shotgun (which is the most effective type of gun at close range), and hide behind corners and doorways, waiting for enemies to come through so that you can blast them as they pass you by. Choose a corner or doorway near one of the bottlenecks of the map, or close to an objective point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t really need to employ a particular strategy to get point blank kills though. We got two in a row thanks to the inexplicably stupidity of our opponents. One slid right past us, so we just turned around and got the point blank kill. And the other, even more bizarrely, ran past us and set up a barricade facing the wrong way just a few meters from us.