Best Mii QR Codes

Miis have been as synonymous with Nintendo consoles and first-party games as Mario or Zelda since the release of Nintendo Wii and Wii Sports. Love them, hate them, want to be them, Miis in some capacity are here to stay, and if you have a Nintendo 3DS, 2DS, Wii, or Wii U, you can download community-made custom Miis. Of course, we can’t talk about custom-made Miis without listing off a few of our favorites, from best to even better.

Heralding from the OG game to use Miis, Wii Sports, Matt’s steely cool gaze, cunning gamesmanship, and mean right hook make him one of the most obvious Mii QR codes to scan and take home with you. Matt may lack in flash, but he more than makes up for it in Stoney glares, clean fights, and one-round knockouts.

Maybe it’s too obvious of a pick, but what Mii Mario brings to the table is to play off against Nintendo trademarked Mario in everything from Super Smash Bros to Sonic and Mario at The Olympic games. You can even give the Mario Mii an off-brand name and career like Morie the electrician, Gario the landscaper, Dario the roofer, and so on.

Former first lady Jackie Kennedy is the obvious choice for any Wii or 3DS owner who wants to bring a bit mid-twentieth century fashion throwback to their Mii Plaza.

She mastered the art of homemaking, and now she’s out here ready to Wii baseball, bowl, and box. Cooking mama is sure to be a warm, nurturing presence in your Mii plaza.

Miis are a form of modern art, and what better way to commemorate that fact than to artfully rendered Frida Kahlo in Mii form.

While Wii is harmless, it also certainly is habit-forming, and who better to represent the easy laid back effects of Wii than Snoop Dogg himself.

If there’s one guy you must have in your Miivers, Mii Plaza, or Wii Sports Resort, it’s the crime boss of Newark, New Jersey: Tony Soprano. If you need someone to keep your Mii parade in line or rig a Wii Sports baseball game, Tony is your guy.

If there’s one thing that all of your Miis need, it’s car, auto, or home insurance. Flo from Progressive has you covered on all of those fronts with her handy-dandy price gun.

Gloomy eyes, sunken cheekbones, and dumb hair all come together to make the perfect Mii Edward Cullen to play baseball against Mii werewolves.

Few characters act better as a tabula rasa, a blank slate than the formless dead-eyed default Mii character, but a new challenger has appeared in the Lego Man Mii. The minifig, second only to the Funko Pop in raw faceless branding potential, is the perfect Mii because it squares the art of imitation by being a thing that’s meant to resemble another thing resembling another thing.

If there’s one thing that you don’t see enough of, it’s aquatic-based life horrifically rendered in Mii form to play tennis on land.

12. 7 UP Cool Spot

And to round out our list, we’re serving up a deep cut for you 7 Up heads out there. The now-forgotten soda and character platformer mascot, Spot from the titular Cool Spot, isn’t commonly known or appreciated, but that’s all about to change now that fans everywhere can play as Mii-ified 90s 7 Up mascot and face off against Mii Pepsi Man in Wii Sports.