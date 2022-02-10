Can you play as Miis in Nintendo Switch Sports?

Nintendo Switch Sports is bringing the simplistic motion control sports action of Wii Sports, Wii Sports Resort, and Wii Sports Club to the Switch. This time around though, Mii characters are not the default option in the game, with Nintendo opting to update the series with new character designs known as Sportsmates. The move left some wondering if Miis are playable in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Are Miis playable in Nintendo Switch Sports?

You can play as Miis in Nintendo Switch Sports. Nintendo revealed that Miis are playable during the game’s reveal trailer, in which senior executive officer at Nintendo Yoshiaki Koizumi teamed up with Nintendo general manager Shinya Takahashi for a game of Volleyball (just one of the sports in the game). Both played as their Miis against the CPU carrying the new and divisive Sportsmates.

Following the game’s initial reveal, Nintendo took to Twitter to explain that “in addition to the Sportsmates, you’ll also still be able to select and play as your Mii character.” You’ll be able to choose whatever character design you prefer.

Given that Miis have been moved to the background on the Switch, it makes sense that Nintendo prioritized a new character design for the Wii Sports sequel but we are relieved you can still play as your Mii.