Best moveset for Altered Forme Giratina in Pokémon Go

The way to make sure your Pokémon are optimized in Pokémon Go is to ensure they’re using the best moves they can learn. Each Pokémon in the mobile game has a limited pool of attacks they can learn. Some of the attacks are much better than others, but it does boil down to stats and team placement. In this guide, we’re going to break down the best moveset for Altered Forme Giratina, a Pokémon you can capture by defeating it in five-star raids.

Altered Forme Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Electric, Fighting, Fire Grass, Normal, Poison, and Water-type moves. It’s one of the preferred Pokémon that many players use in the Master League and is considered one of the best Pokémon you can use in these competitions.

These are all of the moves Altered Forme Giratina can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Ancient Power (Rock-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy (10% chance to increase user’s attack and defense by two ranks)

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Shadow Sneak (Ghost-type) – 50 damage and 45 energy

When it comes to picking out the fast move, you want to focus on selecting shadow claw. It may not do as much damage as dragon breath does every turn, but the overall energy output from shadow claw is perfect for Giratina’s charged moves, making it a much more helpful attack than dragon breath.

You don’t have too many options for the charged moves, and they’re all low-energy attacks. While ancient power does feature a decent debuff, it has a low chance of hitting that debuff against an opponent. On the other hand, both dragon claw and shadow sneak to five more points damage, and they cost the same as ancient power, making these choices far more appealing.

The best moveset for Altered Forme Giratina is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves dragon claw and shadow sneak.