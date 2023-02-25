Groudon is a legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go and is considered one of the better choices to use in the Master League against other players. It has incredible stats and a variety of moves for you to teach it to use in battle. Groudon has several powerful moves, but some of these choices stick out as the best, making it a truly unstoppable Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Groudon in Pokémon Go.

What is the best moveset for Groudon in Pokémon Go?

Groudon is a Ground-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves but resistant to Electric, Poison, and Rock-type attacks. You will primarily be using it in five-star raids and against other players in the Master League. Groudon doesn’t have a massive presence in the Great or Ultra Leagues because of its maximum stats, where it can truly unleash its power.

These are all of the moves Groudon can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy (3 damage per turn)

Mud Shot (Ground-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn)

Mud Shot is typically the better option when picking between these two fast moves. Although it might not do as much damage as Dragon Tail, Mud Shot has a much higher energy generation to give to Ground to unleash its stronger charged attacks. Dragon Tail is a suitable option, and it is not a terrible choice for Groudon, but it’s not as recommended.

Charged attacks

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Fire Punch (Fire-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Precipice Blades (Ground-type) – 130 damage and 60 energy

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

When picking two charged attacks for Groudon, we almost always go with Precipice Blades and Fire Punch. Fire Punch is an incredible attack for Groudon because it does not cost too much energy and does a decent amount of damage. In addition, Groudon can spam it during a battle, potentially baiting out an opponent’s shield. Before Precipice Blades was available, Earthquake was the better option, but Precipice Blades now does more damage than Earthquake, and it doesn’t require as much energy. It’s a direct upgrade and a must-have attack for Groudon.

The best moveset to teach Groudon in Pokémon Go is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged attacks Fire Punch and Precipice Blades.