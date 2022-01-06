Heatran is one of the several legendary Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. If you catch it, you might want to use it in other battles against trainers or in raids to beat some of the tougher options in the game. When using Heatran in combat, you want to ensure it has the best attacks. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Heatran in Pokémon Go.

Heatran is a Fire and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Ground, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type moves. Because of its variety of resistances, you’ll be able to pit against several types of Pokémon.

These are all of the moves Heatran can learn:

Fast moves

Bug bite (Bug-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Fire Spin (Fire-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Iron Head (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 50 energy

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

When selecting a fast move for Heatran, you want to go with fire spin. It’s a better attack than bug bite, providing more energy and overall damage. In addition, Heatran is a Fire-type, giving it a STAB modifier in combat, increasing the attack’s damage.

Next, you want to consider what charged moves to give Heatran. It has a few options. We highly recommend you go with flamethrower and stone edge of the four choices. Flamethrower is a powerful Fire-type option that can give Heatran a decent STAB modifier when it uses it. When it comes to going with stone edge, this is a good Rock-type move that makes Heatran effective against Bug, Fire, Flying, and Ice-type Pokémon. Some players typically swap stone edge for iron head, but we believe stone edge’s overall damage makes it a far better option.

The best moveset to give Heatran is the fast move fire spin, and the charged moves flamethrower and stone edge.