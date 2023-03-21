The best moveset for Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go

There are multiple legendary Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Go, with Incarnate Forme Thundurus being one of the major ones. It’s a powerful Pokémon that you can add to your roster, but if you’re not careful with the types of attack you teach it, it might not perform as well as it could. You want to make sure to give it the best options available. This guide covers the best moveset for Incarnate Form Thundurus in Pokémon.

Incarnate Forme Thundurus’ best moveset in Pokemon Go

Incarnate Forme Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ice and Rock-type moves and resistant against Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type attacks. You’ll primarily want to use it to take down Water and other Flying-type Pokémon, but it’s also effective at taking down a handful of select Psychic and Fairy-types, such as Lugia and Togekiss. Although it might not be as defensive as the other legendary Pokémon, Thundurus does pack a punch.

These are all of the moves Incarnate Forme Thundurus can learn.

Fast moves

Astonish (Ghost-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Thunder Shock (Electric-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

When picking Incarnate Forme Thundurus’ fast move, we highly recommend Thunder Shock. It’s a much better option than Astonish, and it’s also an Electric-type attack, which means it does bonus damage when Thundurus uses it. Plus, it offers a decent amount of energy, and that should give you enough power to regularly use Thundurus’ charged attacks.

Charged attacks

Brick Break (Fighting-type) – 40 damage and 35 energy

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

Thunder Punch (Electric-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

When picking Thundurus’ charged attacks, you only want to go with two options: Crunch and Thunder. Although Thunder Punch does a good amount of damage, it costs 40 energy, and Thundurus can unleash a powerful Thunder attack for 60 energy, making this a far better option. Crunch is a solid choice compared to the other options, and it means Thundurus can be useful against other Psychic and Ghost-types that appear in the Master League.

Overall, the best moveset for Incarnate Forme Thundurus to learn is the fast move Thunder Shock and the charged attacks Crunch and Thunder.