Can you catch a shiny Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go?

Incarnate Forme Thundurus is one of the several legendary Pokémon that can appear in Pokémon Go. It will appear as a raid encounter, strictly for five-star raids. These are difficult encounters you’ll need to overcome. Some players might be able to complete these battles by themselves or need to team up with other players. After defeating Incarnate Forme Thundurus, all players participating in the raid can catch it. Is there a chance that you can catch a shiny Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go?

Does Incarnate Forme Thundurus have a shiny form in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Incarnate Forme Thundurus has a shiny version. There’s a slight chance that you might encounter it at the end of a raid, and if you do, you’ll need to catch it to add to your collection. Unfortunately, despite one player finding a shiny version of these legendary Pokémon, not every player who participated in the raid will also receive a shiny encounter. Every chance to encounter a shiny Pokémon is instanced to that person, so if your friend gets one at the end of a raid, it does not guarantee that you will also have a shiny encounter.

The best way to increase your chances of finding a shiny version of Incarnate Forme Thundurus is to continue to participate in five-star raids. Alternatively, you could wait for Raid Night every Wednesday from 7 PM to 8 PM in your local area. The exact dates of these Raid Nights vary for every player because it is tied to their local area, but it should occur on the same night of each week if Incarnate Forme Thundurus is appearing in five-star raids.

Unfortunately, Thundurus won’t appear in five-star raids forever. Once it departs from these raids, you’ll need to wait for it to return to the regular rotation to try again. However, you might get lucky, and another player may want to trade you their shiny version, but it will cost a hefty amount of Stardust to conduct this trade.