Best moveset for Luxray in Pokémon Go

Luxray, the Electric-type Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, is a favorite for many players. You’ll want to consider using it in Pokémon Go’s PvP modes or against specific raids. If you’re looking to use it in these intense fights, you’ll want to make sure you give it the best attacks possible. In this guide, we’re going to detail Luxray’s best moveset in Pokémon Go.

Luxray is an Electric-type Pokémon. It’s only weak against Ground-type attacks, but it’s resistant to Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves. You’ll primarily want to be using it against Flying, Ghost, Poison, and Water-type Pokémon due to Luxray’s specific attacks.

These are all of the moves Luxray can learn.

Fast moves

Hidden Power (All types) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Snarl (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Spark (Electric-type) – 4 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy (30% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Psychic fangs (Psychic-type) – 40 damage and 35 energy (100% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Wild Charge (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower opponent’s defense by two ranks)

When it comes to selecting Luxray’s fast move, you typically want to go with snarl. However, of the available options, hidden power has too many choices and doesn’t offer enough energy return for Luxray to find it helpful. Spark is on the edge of being better, but snarl gives Luxray a Dark-type attack that it can use against Ghost and Psychic-type pokémon and has provided the most energy per turn.

You have several options to pick from for the charged move that can make choosing them a bit challenging. The best choice is wild charge. It’s an Electric-type attack that can do massive damage against several Pokémon you encounter and lowers the opponent’s defense rank by a goreasonablemount. The next one is the psychic fangs, the Community Day exclusive move available to Luxray. It also reduces the opponent’s defenses but doesn’t do as much damage.

The best moveset for Luxray to use in Pokémon Go is the fast move snarl and the charged moves psychic fangs and wild charge.