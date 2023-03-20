The best moveset for Melmetal in Pokémon Go

Melmetal is a powerful Pokémon that you can use in Pokémon Go. It’s a mythical Steel-type Pokémon that can be difficult to take down, but it might not be resilient enough to take down your opponent if you don’t optimize the attacks it uses in battle. You want to optimize the moves it uses against other players or when you’re battling in raids. Here’s what you need to know about the best Melmetal moveset you can use in Pokémon Go.

The best Melmetal moveset in Pokémon Go

Melmetal is a Steel-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks, but it is resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type moves. You can use Melmetal in the Great, Ultra, or Master League. It has the most success in the Great and Master League, but getting enough Meltan Candy and XL Candy to reach the Master League might take too much time, so having two Melmetal to use in both PvP categories is a good idea.

These are all of the moves Melmetal can learn.

Fast moves

Thunder Shock (Electric-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn)

The only fast move Melmetal can learn in Pokémon go is Thunder Shock. Despite it being the only move, it’s a solid choice that can quickly empower Melmetal’s charged attacks, making it a difficult Pokémon to take down.

Charge moves

Double Iron Bash (Steel-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Flash Cannon (Steel-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 80 damage and 45 energy

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower the attack and defense of the user by one rank)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

There are six charged attacks that Melmetal can learn, but not all of them are effective in Pokémon Go. The best choices are going to be Double Iron Bash and Superpower. Double Iron Bash is a powerful Steel-type move that you can only teach Melmetal using an Elite Charged Move TM, which are exceptionally rare in Pokémon Go. If you cannot learn this attack, Rock Slide is a good alternative, especially if you’re trying to compete in the Great League. Superpower, a Fighting-type move, is a good choice regardless of what PvP competition you plan to use Melmetal. The downside to this attack is the debuff it gives Melmetal, lowering its attack and defense by one rank every time you use it.

The best moveset to give Melmetal is fast move Thunder Shock and the charged attacks Double Iron Bash and Superpower, or you can swap out Double Iron Bash for Rock Slide.